Stocks to watch: SBI, Titan, LIC, Reliance Power, Swan Defence & Britannia

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is set to open lower on Friday, August 7, as the global setup remained weak and oil prices edged up. As of 7.40 AM, The Indian stock market is set to open lower on Friday, August 7, as the global setup remained weak and oil prices edged up. As of 7.40 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down 102 points or 0.41 per cent at 24,646.

Asian stocks dropped, led by South Korea’s 1.5 per cent decline. Japan's Nikkei 225 was also lower by 1.11 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.30 per cent.

US stocks closed lower in overnight trade as a lack of a deal in West Asia kept energy prices higher, further weighing on market sentiment already hurt by AI trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.85 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.18 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.06 per cent.

Oil prices edged up on concerns around the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures ‌rose 1.2 per cent to $83.48 and US West Texas Intermediate futures added 1.1 per cent to $78.84.

Stocks to watch today

Earnings today: SBI, Titan Company, Hindalco, Power Finance, Oil India and Cupid among firms slated to post their June quarter results.

LIC: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to ₹13,492 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), supported by growth in premium income and investment income. : State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to ₹13,492 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), supported by growth in premium income and investment income. READ MORE

Dabur: FMCG major : FMCG major Dabur has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) order directing it to immediately stop selling food products carrying claims such as “100% Pure”, “100% Natural”, “100% Purity Guaranteed”, and “100% Organic”.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield-maker Eicher Motors has leased around 4 lakh square feet of industrial space in Chennai's Casagrand Industrial Park for a total rental outlay of about Rs 74 crore over a period of seven years.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company reported a 15.17 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹142.7 crore in the : The company reported a 15.17 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹142.7 crore in the June quarter of FY2026-27 , helped by price hikes across categories and cost efficiencies.

Apollo Tyres: The company reported a multi-fold jump in : The company reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹348.87 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 on the back of low base effect and strong sales across market segments.

IndusInd Bank: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has laid out a three-year roadmap for FY27-FY29, with the first year focused on restoring the franchise to industry-aligned growth and stability, followed by a calibrated scale-up in the second year and an ambition to outperform the industry in the third, as the private sector lender looks to move beyond a year of rebuilding its balance sheet and governance framework.

Britannia Industries: The FMCG major reported a consolidated profit growth of 14 per cent to ₹591 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The PAT missed estimates, as higher fuel and shipping costs linked to the Middle East conflict overshadowed stronger demand for its packaged foods. : The FMCG major reported a consolidated profit growth of 14 per cent to ₹591 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The PAT missed estimates, as higher fuel and shipping costs linked to the Middle East conflict overshadowed stronger demand for its packaged foods.

Biocon: Biocon expects business momentum to strengthen in the second half of financial year 2026-27 (H2FY27), banking on a series of recent product launches in its primary US market, as the company looks to build on the strong start to FY27.

Reliance Power: The Anil Ambani group company reported a 45 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹64.71 crore for the quarter ended June.

Swan Defence: The company has bagged a new order from Svitzer A/S, Denmark-based towage operator for the construction of four advanced TRAnsverse 3200 tugs.