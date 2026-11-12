Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, GRSE, LIC, Meesho, ITC, Tata Investment

Stocks to watch today: indicated a muted start for the benchmark indices on Thursday, as it traded 36 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 25,260. GIFT Nifty indicated a muted start for the benchmark indices on Thursday, as it traded 36 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 25,260.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed 210.40 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 25,255.05. The BSE Sensex rallied 772.75 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 81,879.40.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks wobbled at the start of the session but staged a sharp recovery as trading progressed. At the last check, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.95 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.67 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, dropped 0.41 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Stocks on Wall Street gained on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.3 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite advancing 1.6 per cent, and the Dow Jones adding 0.49 per cent.

Stocks to watch today, Thursday (November 12)

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise ₹11,700 crore ($1.25 billion), setting an indicative issue price of ₹1,025 per share, a 5 per cent discount to its last closing price on the NSE. The indicative price is above Sebi's floor price of ₹992.25 per share. The NBFC has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise ₹11,700 crore ($1.25 billion), setting an indicative issue price of ₹1,025 per share, a 5 per cent discount to its last closing price on the NSE. The indicative price is above Sebi's floor price of ₹992.25 per share. READ MORE

Tata Power: The firm has reported 33 per cent Y-o-Y growth in PAT at ₹1,652 crore for Q2FY27. Revenue rose 26 per cent to ₹19,886 crore during the quarter. The firm has reported 33 per cent Y-o-Y growth in PAT at ₹1,652 crore for Q2FY27. Revenue rose 26 per cent to ₹19,886 crore during the quarter. READ MORE

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The lender has unveiled a series of business, product and technology initiatives aimed at strengthening its customer offerings, expanding its reach and enhancing operational efficiency as part of its 105th Foundation Day celebrations. The lender has unveiled a series of business, product and technology initiatives aimed at strengthening its customer offerings, expanding its reach and enhancing operational efficiency as part of its 105th Foundation Day celebrations. READ MORE

Fertiliser stocks: The government has announced a subsidy of ₹62,370 crore on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the 2026-27 rabi season, a 50 per cent increase over the kharif season that just ended. The government has announced a subsidy of ₹62,370 crore on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the 2026-27 rabi season, a 50 per cent increase over the kharif season that just ended. READ MORE

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: GRSE has reported a 12 per cent rise in net profit to ₹172 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue from operations.

PSU banks: Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Central Bank of India are working on share sales which will help the state-run lenders reduce the government ownership in compliance with Sebi's mandate. IOB has indicated a tentative timeline for its proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP), while Punjab & Sind Bank and Central Bank of India are yet to finalise the same.

Cochin Shipyard: The Defence Ministry has sealed a ₹498 crore contract with state-run Cochin Shipyard Ltd for "refit and re-powering" of Indian Navy's guided-missile frigate INS Betwa.

LIC, Meesho: Four stocks have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index in the latest rejig, while one has been deleted. The four additions are: LIC, Coforge, Adani Green Energy, and Meesho. PI Industries has been deleted from the index.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: The firm has reported a 15.23 per cent widening of consolidated net loss to ₹121.28 crore for the September quarter, as its core sugar business remained loss-making.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company's net profit for the September quarter more than doubled to ₹27.8 crore, while revenue surged by 41 per cent to ₹295.9 crore.

ITC Ltd: Media reports said that the company has hiked the price of Gold Flake RSFT (69 mm) by ₹10 per pack to ₹135. This is the first such increase since February 2026.

Tata Investment Corporation: Noel Tata has retired from the office of chairman and director of the company with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026. The board has appointed Bahram Vakil as chairman with effect from November 12. Noel Tata has retired from the office of chairman and director of the company with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026. The board has appointed Bahram Vakil as chairman with effect from November 12. READ MORE