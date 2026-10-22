Stocks to watch: BEL, Swiggy, Eternal, IHCL, PC Jeweller, RBL Bank, SRF

Stocks to watch today: Indian stock market indices are likely to open lower today, with Indian stock market indices are likely to open lower today, with GIFT Nifty trading 85 points, or 0.38 per cent, down at 22,640 as of 7:55 AM.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 143.21 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 73,709.69. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 77.60 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 22,811.35.

Asian stocks struggled to stay above water in early trade ​on Thursday, as tech earnings optimism provided only fleeting support amid lingering concerns over AI ‌and uncertainty in the Gulf. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell nearly 1 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi cracked 2.25 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 1.1 per cent to $110.03 a barrel, near ​a five-month high. The ​US ordered diplomats to ??leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes, while the New York Times reported the US and Israeli militaries had developed specific plans for renewed attacks on Iran after ​the US midterm elections on November 3.

Stocks to watch today, Thursday (October 22)

Q2 results: Swiggy, Havells India, Adani Gas, Colgate

PC Jeweller: The company has posted a 58 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹330.66 crore for Q2FY27. Its total income rose 28 per cent to ₹1,054.47 crore.

Eternal: The parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹125 crore in Q2. Revenue from operations stood at ₹24,138 crore. Blinkit added 308 net new stores, taking its network to 2,751 stores. The parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹125 crore in Q2. Revenue from operations stood at ₹24,138 crore. Blinkit added 308 net new stores, taking its network to 2,751 stores. READ MORE

Nestle India, Zydus Wellness: FSSAI has issued notices to Nestle India and Zydus Wellness over "misleading claims" in certain products and has asked the companies to provide scientific proof to support their advertisements. FSSAI has issued notices to Nestle India and Zydus Wellness over "misleading claims" in certain products and has asked the companies to provide scientific proof to support their advertisements. READ MORE

RBL Bank: The private sector lender is "evaluating" a foray into the broking and asset management space as part of its move to expand capital market activities.

Persistent Systems: The IT firm has opened a QIP to raise about ₹4,265 crore, and set the floor price at ₹5,550 per share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: It has reported an 8.4 per cent decline in net profit to ₹221 crore for the September quarter. Revenue from operations increased 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹484 crore. It has reported an 8.4 per cent decline in net profit to ₹221 crore for the September quarter. Revenue from operations increased 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹484 crore. READ MORE

Adani Green Energy: The company has reported a 16 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹747 crore in the September quarter. Its total income rose by 39 per cent to ₹4,520 crore. The company has reported a 16 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹747 crore in the September quarter. Its total income rose by 39 per cent to ₹4,520 crore. READ MORE

Sanofi Healthcare: It has received marketing authorisation from drug regulator CDSCO for Qfitlia, a therapy used to prevent bleeding in haemophilia patients.

Zydus Lifesciences: It has received the final approval from the US health regulator to market a generic transdermal system for treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of menopause and prevent postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Schaeffler India: Its CEO Harsha Kadam has been arrested in connection with a gas leak at the engineering company's facility in Pune district in June that killed two workers.

Vishal Mega Mart: The firm has reported a 3.65 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹157.88 crore during the September quarter. Its revenue from operations increased 14.5 per cent to ₹3,436.92 crore.

SRF: The chemicals producer has reported a 31 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹509.12 crore in Q2. Total income rose to ₹4,929.14 crore.

Aye Finance: The firm has reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit to ₹87 crore for the second quarter. Total income stood at ₹527 crore.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: It has reported 16.42 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated net profit to ₹19.71 crore. Revenue from operations grew by 9.3 per cent to ₹784.13 crore. It has reported 16.42 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated net profit to ₹19.71 crore. Revenue from operations grew by 9.3 per cent to ₹784.13 crore. READ MORE

IHCL: The Tata Group-owned firm has reported a 19.35 per cent rise in consolidated profit for the September quarter at ₹379.85 crore. Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,484.32 crore and total expenses increased to ₹2,017.41 crore. The Tata Group-owned firm has reported a 19.35 per cent rise in consolidated profit for the September quarter at ₹379.85 crore. Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,484.32 crore and total expenses increased to ₹2,017.41 crore. READ MORE

HDFC Bank: The lender has initiated an internal enquiry into the alleged leak of confidential information of the country's biggest private sector lender by two senior executives.

Transrail Lighting: The company has bagged new orders worth ₹927 crore mainly in the domestic market and international markets. With the latest projects, the order intake for the year has increased to ₹3,356 crore.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: The non-bank lender has reported a 55 per cent jump in Q2 profit to ₹911 crore on core income growth and lower provisions. NII grew 21 per cent to ₹3,413 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company expects double-digit growth in retail sales for the festival season from Onam to Diwali this year.

Tata Power: The company is setting up a global capability centre (GCC) in Odisha, the first under the state’s dedicated policy framework, seeking to leverage its operational experience and digital capabilities to develop next-generation solutions for the evolving energy landscape. The company is setting up a global capability centre (GCC) in Odisha, the first under the state’s dedicated policy framework, seeking to leverage its operational experience and digital capabilities to develop next-generation solutions for the evolving energy landscape. READ MORE

BEL: Bharat Electronics has secured additional orders worth ₹1,011 crore since the last disclosure on 13th October 2026. Major orders received include Improved Low Level Light weight Radar, communication equipment, sonar, jammer, upgrades, spares, services etc.