Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, RIL, IGL, Cipla, Oil India, Ather & more

Stocks to watch today: The Indian benchmark indices were poised for a positive start on Monday, August 31. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 0.35 per cent higher at 24,175.65 around 7.26 AM.

In Asian markets, the trend was largely negative following Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole speech, in which he signalled that persistent inflation could push the Fed toward a rate hike. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.84 per cent while South Korea's Kospi shed 2.20 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX200 was up 0.10 per cent.

At Friday’s close, US markets reflected pressure as the benchmark index Nasdaq closed 0.70 per cent lower, the S&P 500 fell 0.25 per cent, and the Dow Jones lost 0.02 per cent.

In the Oil markets, Brent and WTI crude futures rose 2.24 per cent and 2.04 per cent at $90.07 and $85.11, respectively.

Stocks to Watch Today

HDFC Bank: Shares of HDFC Bank will remain in focus after the bank’s MD & CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, decided not to seek reappointment.

Reliance Industries: Jio Platforms has received the observation letter from SEBI on the DHRP for its IPO. The next step is the filing of the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

IGL: IGL has taken a sharp 5 per cent hike in CNG prices, taking the price in Delhi to ₹87/kg.

Ather: Ather has launched its Konarc e-scooter, built on the new EL platform. The scooter is priced starting at ₹99,999.

Aurobindo Pharma: US FDA completed its inspection of Apitoria Pharma’s Unit-VI API facility during August 24–28, 2026. The inspection concluded with three procedural observations, with the company required to respond within the stipulated timeline.

Cipla: USFDA has classified the inspection at InvaGen Pharmaceuticals’ Unit 3 facility in the US as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), a positive outcome.

Max Estatee: The board approved the acquisition of 9 land-owning companies collectively holding an 84.7-acre land platform. The deal will be structured as a share swap, with up to 70.33 lakh shares to be issued at ₹597.50/share, aggregating ₹420 crore.

Prestige Estates Projects: Prestige has launched Prestige Palm Court in Madhavaram, North Chennai, with a gross development value of ₹1,330 crore.

Sterlite Technologies: The company signed a long-term supply agreement with a leading hyperscaler for high-density optical fibre cable products. The contract is valued at $288 million (₹2,400 crore).

NBCC India: NBCC and NHPC signed an MoU on August 28, 2026, for the execution of NHPC’s infrastructure projects across India. Projects include residential blocks, residential/commercial infrastructure, office complexes and allied facilities.

Piramal Finance: The company completed its QIP, allotting 99.52 lakh equity shares at ₹2,110/share and raising ₹2,100 crore. Major allottees (>5 per cent) include ICICI Prudential, Kotak, Nippon Life India, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Motilal Oswal, Quant and Axis Mutual Fund.

Oil India: Oil India signed MoUs with four Haryana municipalities for waste-to-energy projects processing 5,000 TPD of waste. The projects are expected to generate 75 TPD of CBG and 50 MW of green power, strengthening its low-carbon energy portfolio.

Tata Chemicals: Subsidiary Tata Chemicals North America (TCNA) won the bid in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Searles Valley Minerals Inc. (SVM), USA. The acquisition includes soda ash customer contracts for 500,000+ metric tonnes, running from September 2026 to December 2028 and expected to generate over $110 million in revenue. Deal consideration is $21.16 million.

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