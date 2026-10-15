Stocks to watch: IDBI Bank, Reliance, Wipro, TechM, Nestle, Jio Financial

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market will likely open on a tepid note on Thursday. As of 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 23 points or 0.10 per cent at 22,599.5.

Asian stocks too traded lower. South Korea's Kospi fell 7.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 4.39 per cent, meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.04 per cent.

Oil prices fell over 1 per cent on Thursday. Brent crude futures were down 1.78 per cent at $104 a barrel while WTI crude futures fell 1.44 per cent to $93.72 a barrel.

In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.09 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.11 per cent, and the Nasdaq fell 1.88 per cent.

Stocks to Watch

IDBI Bank: Fairfax Financial Holdings-backed Canada Inc has been approved as the strategic buyer for IDBI Bank. The government and LIC will divest a combined 60.72 per cent stake for Rs 52,878 crore at ₹81 per share.

Reliance Industries (Jio): Jio Platforms will open its ₹30,187.6-crore IPO for public subscription on October 21. The issue will close on October 23.

HDB Financial Services: The company’s net profit jumped 34.2 per cent y-o-y to ₹780.2 crore, while net interest income rose 15.6 per cent to ₹2,533.7 crore.

ICICI Lombard: The firm’s net profit rose 15.4 per cent y-o-y to ₹946 crore, while net premium earned increased 17.7 per cent to ₹6,652 crore. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share.

Bajaj Consumer Care: Net profit surged 65.9 per cent y-o-y to ₹70.2 crore, while revenue grew 25.5 per cent to ₹332.8 crore.

CEAT: Revenue grew 26.2 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,762 crore, beating estimates. Ebitda fell 9.1 per cent to ₹457 crore, while profit declined 40 per cent to ₹112 crore.

Enviro Infra Engineers: Subsidiary Suyog Urja received a letter of intent worth ₹228 crore from Arie Energy for a wind power project in Maharashtra.

NITCO: The company completed 75 per cent of its Kanjurmarg land sale for ₹143 crore and expects to realise around ₹250 crore from the sale of commercial space.

Hyundai Motor India: The company inaugurated its manufacturing unit in Pune and plans to invest up to ₹11,000 crore in the plant. Annual installed capacity is expected to rise from 170,000 units to 320,000 units by 2030.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The USFDA completed a pre-approval inspection at the company’s FTO-9 facility in Visakhapatnam and issued a Form 483 with three observations. The company will address the observations within the stipulated timeline.

Neuland Laboratories: The USFDA closed its inspection at the company’s Unit 3 manufacturing facility in Telangana and issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR).

Stocks in Focus on Q2 Results: HDFC Life Insurance, Jio Financial Services, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC AMC, 360 ONE WAM, Angel One, Armee Infotech, Cyient DLM, IIFL Finance, Indian Bank, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, L&T Finance, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Communications and UCO Bank will announce their quarterly results today.