Stocks to watch: ITC, Happiest Minds, ICICI Bank, PVR Inox, Cipla & more

Stocks to watch today: The Indian benchmark indices were poised for a negative start on Tuesday, September 1. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 0.13 per cent lower at 24,193.5 around 7.36 AM.

Asian markets mirrored the trend of US markets, which closed lower on Monday following uncertainty around the West Asia crisis. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.27 per cent while South Korea's Kospi shed 0.40 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX200 was down 0.47 per cent.

In the US market, at Monday’s close, the benchmark index Nasdaq ended 0.08 per cent higher, however, the S&P 500 fell 0.33 per cent, and the Dow Jones lost 0.70 per cent.

In the Oil markets, Brent and WTI crude futures rose 0.44 per cent and 0.70 per cent at $90.89 and $86.36, respectively.

Stocks to Watch Today

ITC and Happiest Minds: ITC Infotech has agreed to acquire 22.106 per cent of Happiest Minds Technologies from its promoter group, including founder Ashok Soota and Ashok Soota Medical Research LLP.

ICICI and HDFC Bank: ICICI Bank is closing in on HDFC Bank to become India’s most valued bank, with the MCAP gap between the two shrinking to just ₹49,167 crore.

Milky Mist: The dairy food company reported a near 10-fold jump in net profit to ₹65 crore in the first quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank has submitted Anup Saha and Paritosh Kashyap as candidates for the CEO role to the RBI, with incumbent Ashok Vaswani’s term set to end on December 31, 2026.

PVR Inox: The company approved a buyback of up to 20,68,965 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹1,450 per share, for an aggregate amount of up to ₹300 crore.

E2E Networks: Signed a binding term sheet worth ₹1,000 crore with an Indian sovereign AI company for NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services. The long-term contract is valid until June 2029.

Lodha Developers: The company has acquired the remaining 20 per cent stake in Bellissimo Infratech Private Ltd, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Muthoot Finance: The company’s board approves a scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary Muthoot Money with Muthoot Finance.

Northern Arc: Augusta Investments II sold 35.38 lakh shares in the open market on August 31, 2026, reducing its stake from 16.02 per cent to 13.83 per cent. Post-sale, the investor holds 2.23 crore shares, representing a 13.83 per cent stake.

Cipla: The company has secured exclusive rights to develop and commercialise an experimental HER2-targeted cancer drug in India, South Africa and five other emerging markets

Zee Entertainment: Corrects preferential warrant disclosure: post-conversion shareholding should be 2.01 per cent, not 1.40 per cent.

Mankind Pharma: The company completed the sale of its entire 100 per cent stake in Broadway Hospitality Services to AKRK Projects LLP and its partners.

Spectrum Electrical: NSE and BSE grant in-principle approval for 13,73,625 shares and 2,49,750 warrants, worth up to Rs 324.99 crore.