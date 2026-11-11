Stocks to watch: Kalyan Jewellers, MTNL, Dabur, IIFL Finance, MRF, NBCC

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty indicates a gap-up opening on Wednesday, supported by a decline in crude oil prices to around $90 a barrel and signs of renewed buying by FIIs in domestic equities. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty indicates a gap-up opening on Wednesday, supported by a decline in crude oil prices to around $90 a barrel and signs of renewed buying by FIIs in domestic equities. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty traded largely flat at 25,332.

Earlier on Monday, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 58.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 25,044.65. The BSE Sensex climbed 107.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at 81,106.65. Markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.

In commodities, crude oil prices were little changed on Wednesday morning after falling sharply to around $90 a barrel after US President Donald Trump said he planned to hold off on new military strikes against Iran.

At the last check, Brent crude traded 0.73 per cent higher at $92.17, while WTI advanced 0.48 per cent to quote at $86.45.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded higher, defying overnight moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.88 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively. However, Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.06 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Last night, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.30 per cent and 0.38 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.74 per cent.

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday (November 11)

Kalyan Jewellers: The Thrissur-headquartered jewellery retailer has reported a 64 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated PAT to ₹427 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue from operations grew 32 per cent to ₹10,323 crore.

NBCC Ltd: The state-owned firm' consolidated order book has reached over ₹1.26 lakh crore at the end of the September quarter and the company is expecting to secure more contracts in the second half of FY27.

MTNL: The government is considering monetising non-core assets worth up to ₹6,000 crore owned by debt-laden Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) in FY27, in an effort to raise funds for repaying part of the liabilities. The government is considering monetising non-core assets worth up to ₹6,000 crore owned by debt-laden Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) in FY27, in an effort to raise funds for repaying part of the liabilities. READ MORE

Adani Power: The firm has fast-tracked preparatory work for its proposed 2,400 megawatt (Mw) ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Odisha, with the ₹30,181 crore investment entering the environmental-clearance stage. The proposed project, Nilanchal Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant (USCTPP), will be developed as three coal-based units of 800 Mw each in Rahangol and Kandarei villages of Cuttack district. The firm has fast-tracked preparatory work for its proposed 2,400 megawatt (Mw) ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Odisha, with the ₹30,181 crore investment entering the environmental-clearance stage. The proposed project, Nilanchal Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant (USCTPP), will be developed as three coal-based units of 800 Mw each in Rahangol and Kandarei villages of Cuttack district. READ MORE

AMCs: AMCs will be in focus as Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) will release monthly mutual fund performance today.

Dabur India: The FMCG major is looking for calibrated price increases across its portfolio to offset elevated input-cost inflation while stepping up cost optimisation and improving its product mix to protect margins and sustain growth.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd: has raised the maximum retail prices of several products across its home care portfolio, including popular detergent brands Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel, by up to 11 per cent, amid continued cost pressures and efforts to protect margins. HUL has raised the maximum retail prices of several products across its home care portfolio, including popular detergent brands Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel, by up to 11 per cent, amid continued cost pressures and efforts to protect margins.

L&T: The infrastructure major has secured an order ranging between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Godrej Properties: The company plans to launch homes worth ₹32,000 crore for sale in the second half of this fiscal, double than the preceding six months, as part of its strategy to expand business and cash in on strong housing demand.

PhysicsWallah: The edtech company is looking to acquire two to three firms in the current fiscal year as it seeks to expand its online business into new categories and strengthen its capabilities in AI. The edtech company is looking to acquire two to three firms in the current fiscal year as it seeks to expand its online business into new categories and strengthen its capabilities in AI. READ MORE

Olectra Greentech: The electric bus maker has posted 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit at ₹52.12 crore for September quarter FY27. Revenue from operations rose to ₹687.01 crore.

Cochin Shipyard: The state-owned company has reported a 50 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹53.77 crore in the quarter ended September. Its total income stood at ₹1,331.81 crore.

Yatharth Hospital: CCI has cleared private equity giant Advent International's proposal to acquire a stake in Yatharth Hospital, paving the way for a ₹3,150- crore investment in the listed healthcare provider. CCI has cleared private equity giant Advent International's proposal to acquire a stake in Yatharth Hospital, paving the way for a ₹3,150- crore investment in the listed healthcare provider. READ MORE

MRF Ltd: The Chennai-based company tyre maker has posted a 22.8 per cent drop in net profit to ₹417.19 crore in Q2FY27. Its revenue from operations rose 17.4 per cent to ₹8,660.19 crore. The Chennai-based company tyre maker has posted a 22.8 per cent drop in net profit to ₹417.19 crore in Q2FY27. Its revenue from operations rose 17.4 per cent to ₹8,660.19 crore. READ MORE

IIFL Finance: The non-banking financial company ha announced a ₹6,414-crore capital raise through a preferential issue, with global investment firm Blackstone set to invest ₹5,000 crore in the company to drive the next phase of growth. The non-banking financial company ha announced a ₹6,414-crore capital raise through a preferential issue, with global investment firm Blackstone set to invest ₹5,000 crore in the company to drive the next phase of growth. READ MORE

Whirlpool of India Ltd: The consumer durables maker has reported a 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹25.08 crore in the September Quarter of FY27. Its revenue from operations increased 13.7 per cent to ₹1,873.12 crore.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC has allotted 5.74 crore warrants to promoter Bajaj Finserv on a preferential basis for ₹5,799 crore.

DLF: Realty major DLF and GIC's joint venture firm DCCDL's rental income from office and retail spaces rose 9 per cent to ₹1,481 crore in Q2, driven by improved demand for its prime commercial assets.

Tata Motors PV: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors PV, sees India as a key growth market and plans to introduce its first electric vehicles here in 2027, including the Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric, said its India Managing Director and CEO Rajan Amba said.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd: The Kolkata-headquartered sugar firm expects its ₹3,100 crore bio-plastic plant in Uttar Pradesh to start commercial production in the next quarter of this fiscal.