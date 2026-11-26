Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for domestic indices on Thursday, trading 148 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 26,073 as of 07:45 AM.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sensex settled 1,502.29 points or 1.82 per cent higher at 83,938.28, and the Nifty 50 was up 469.60 points or 1.85 per cent at 25,819.25.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were trading higher, defying Wednesday’s moves on Wall Street. At the last check, South Korea's Kospi index was up 1.24 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was also trading 1.5 per cent higher. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.75 per cent higher.

Overnight in the US, two out of three key Wall Street indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.33 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.25 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite plummeted 0.62 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Stocks to watch Oil prices climbed near $95 per barrel from $90 a barrel yesterday. Brent crude’s December futures quoted $94.68, up 0.07 per cent. WTI crude gained 0.39 per cent to $84.01 per barrel.

Siemens Energy: The company reported a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in Q4FY26 revenue to ₹3,453 crore, while Ebitda rose 72 per cent to ₹822 crore. Net profit increased 81 per cent to ₹653 crore, supported by strong power transmission demand and a ₹2,060 crore capacity expansion.

LG Electronics India: . is selling up to 2 per cent stake, or 1.358 crore shares, in the Indian subsidiary through block deals to raise up to ₹2,320.5 crore. The sale is aimed at meeting SEBI’s minimum public shareholding requirement, reducing promoter ownership from 85 per cent to 83 per cent. Parent LG Electronics Inc . is selling up to 2 per cent stake, or 1.358 crore shares, in the Indian subsidiary through block deals to raise up to ₹2,320.5 crore. The sale is aimed at meeting SEBI’s minimum public shareholding requirement, reducing promoter ownership from 85 per cent to 83 per cent.

Lupin: The company has received USFDA approval for Sitagliptin and Metformin tablets in 50/500 mg and 50/1,000 mg strengths. The drug is a generic version of Merck’s diabetes medicine Janumet, which has an estimated US market size of $439.2 million annually.

Sugar stocks (Balrampur Chini Mills, Triveni Engineering and Dalmia Bharat Sugar): Sugar stocks could remain in focus after ISMA’s preliminary estimate projected India’s net sugar production at 26.5 million tonnes for 2026-27, down from 27.9 million tonnes in the previous season. Lower cane acreage and a projected decline in Maharashtra’s output could support sugar prices.

Wipro: The company has entered into a strategic partnership with bp to build its FinOps capabilities. The financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Global Health: Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) sold shares worth ₹930 crore at ₹1,460 apiece through a bulk deal. HDFC Mutual Fund purchased shares worth ₹418 crore, while Goldman Sachs, Nippon India, Norges Bank, SBI Mutual Fund, DSP, Citigroup, WhiteOak and Canara Robeco were among the other buyers.

Atlanta Electricals: The company has received a Letter of Intent from APTRANSCO for a contract worth ₹523.21 crore.

Juniper Green Energy: Its subsidiary, Juniper Green Gem, has signed a power purchase agreement with NTPC for a 150 MW wind-solar hybrid project. The project is expected to generate annual revenue of ₹155 crore, equivalent to around 21 per cent of the company’s FY26 revenue.

Sanathan Textiles: The company will begin the second phase of expansion at its Punjab facility in December, increasing capacity from 700 tonnes to 900 tonnes per day. The expansion is expected to provide additional revenue potential of around ₹1,000 crore, with the first 80 tonnes per day scheduled to come online in December.

KSB: The company has secured an order worth around ₹117 crore from Triveni Turbines for 15 boiler feed pump sets for JSW Energy’s Salboni supercritical power project. Deliveries are scheduled across FY28 and FY29. Tata Steel & APL Apollo: Tata Steel Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) T V Narendran told television channels on Wednesday that discussions were underway at the management level to address minority shareholders’ concerns over the APL Apollo deal.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA has issued two Establishment Inspection Reports (EIRs) for the company’s Gujarat facility and Vadodara bioequivalence facility, formally closing the inspections conducted between August 31 and September 10.

Fino Payments Bank: The bank has appointed Pratap Singh as Managing Director and CEO for three years and Ketan Merchant as President. Anup Agarwal has also been regularised as CFO, with all appointments effective November 25.

Tariff-sensitive stocks – textiles, shrimp exporters, gems and jewellery: These sectors could remain in focus after the US proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods. The proposed rate could be reduced to 17 per cent if India and the US reach a trade agreement.