Stocks to watch: LIC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Dixon, Chalet Hotels, TCS & more

Stocks to watch: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to see a flat to negative start on Monday as indicated by GIFT Nifty. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading marginally lower, down 34 points, or 0.14 per cent at 23,976.

Back on Friday, the BSE Sensex climbed 362.57 points, or 0.48 per cent, to settle at 76,515.43. The Nifty 50 rose 24.25 points, or 0.10 per cent, to end at 23,897.70.

Meanwhile, Asian shares gained, led by firm buying in technology stocks even as oil prices remained elevated after the US and Iran exchanged attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korea's Kospi index surged 2.9 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 2.27 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.10 per cent.

In the commodities, the Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, gained 0.30 per cent to $96.55 per barrel. The WTI Crude traded 0.37 per cent higher at $91.82.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Earlier on Friday, key Wall Street indices dipped as a robust jobs report raised the probability that the Federal Reserve will increase its key interest ‌rate at this month's monetary policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell ‌0.51 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.29 per cent.

Stocks to watch on Monday, September 7

Chalet Hotels: The company aims to have around The company aims to have around 5,500 hotel keys by FY30 as it expands beyond its traditional asset-ownership model.

NMDC: The state-owned firm will start the commercial production of thermal coal by October-December period and looks to The state-owned firm will start the commercial production of thermal coal by October-December period and looks to sell around 1 MT of the dry fuel within FY27.

Hyundai Motor India: The company is betting big on rural markets, which it expects to contribute around The company is betting big on rural markets, which it expects to contribute around 30 per cent of its total sales in the next three to four years.

HUL: The FMCG giant is targeting a 22-24 per cent Ebitda margin in the medium term and stepping up capital expenditure to 3 per cent of its turnover to chase growth.

RIL: Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is expanding into the global market with its made-in-India technology after 10 years of success in India. The company plans to offer its connectivity, digital products, enterprise solutions, and AI tech globally.

TCS: HyperVault, a subsidiary of HyperVault, a subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced that it has secured 264 acres of land in Hyderabad to develop a large-scale AI data centre campus with a total investment outlay of up to ₹70,000 crore.

SBI: Chairman CS Setty has said that State Bank of India intends to hire about 12,000 personnel and add around 250 new branches to its network in the ongoing financial year (FY27).

ICICI Bank, LIC: ICICI Bank said that the RBI has approved LIC to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the bank.

Tata Motors: The company has launched an all-cash voluntary tender offer to acquire all common shares of Iveco Group for EUR 14.10 per share, valuing the Italian commercial vehicle maker at approximately EUR 3.82 billion.

CG Power: It has rolled out the first power transformer from its new greenfield facility in MP's Sehore, touted as India's largest single-location power transformer manufacturing plant.

BEML: The defence PSU has entered into a strategic MoU with Universal MEP Projects and Engineering Services Limited, a 100 per cent wholly owned subsidiary of Voltas Ltd, to jointly pursue productivity-driven Fleet Management Contracts across India's coalfields.

SAIL: The PSU said its crude steel output rose by 8 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.68 million tonne in August. Total sales last month stood at 1.87 million tonne (MT), registering a 13 per cent increase.

Dixon Technologies: The company is looking to enter aerospace, defence, automotive, medical and industrial verticals as part of its next phase of growth.

RVNL: The railway PSU has received Letter of Award from SJVN Thermal Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Ltd, for construction of a permanent siding along with an aerial connection via track from the Plant Boundary to Chausa and Pawani Kamarpur at Buxar (Phase-III) in Bihar for the 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP) of STPL.

Transport Corporation of India: The multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions provider is planning to grow its coastal shipping capacity by 30-40 per cent to 94,000 tonnes of deadweight tonnage (DWT) over the next 4-5 years.

RPG Life Sciences: The company is scouting for larger API assets after spending ₹215 crore on two acquisitions in five weeks, as the drugmaker looks to rapidly scale up its API business and expand its presence in overseas markets.

JSW Steel: The company has reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of August 2026 at 24.65 lakh tonnes registering 3 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month was at 88 per cent.