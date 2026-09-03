Stocks to watch: Meesho, SAIL, ICICI Bank, L&T Fin, Blue Star, OMCs & more

Stocks to watch today: The Indian benchmark indices were poised for a positive start on Thursday, September 3. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 0.52 per cent higher at 24,089 around 7.45 AM.

Asian markets mirrored the trend of US markets, which closed higher on Wednesday following US President Trump’s comments that strikes on Iran would be ‘short-lived’ and that the US has crucial control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.12 per cent and 1.13 per cent higher, respectively.

In the US market, at Wednesday’s close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.56 per cent and 0.46 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.45 per cent higher.

In the Oil markets, Brent and WTI crude futures rose 0.19 per cent and 0.02 per cent at $95.65 and $91.18, respectively.

Stocks to Watch Today

OMC stocks in focus: OMC stocks representing the state-run Oil Marketing Companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation, will also remain in focus on Thursday after Brent crude prices continued to trade higher at $95 per barrel.

Meesho: ’s shares will remain in focus after a likely block deal to sell 1.5 per cent of Meesho’s paid-up equity by SoftBank Vision Fund entity SVF II Meerkat is expected today. The floor price has been fixed at ₹205 per share. Meesho ’s shares will remain in focus after a likely block deal to sell 1.5 per cent of Meesho’s paid-up equity by SoftBank Vision Fund entity SVF II Meerkat is expected today. The floor price has been fixed at ₹205 per share.

Steel Authority of India: The stock will remain in focus after LIC reduced its stake by 2 per cent, with its holding declining to 4.63 per cent from 6.63 per cent.

Tilaknagar Industries: The company plans to invest ₹22 crore for a 30 per cent stake in Black Tiger Distilleries.

L&T Finance: The company’s shares will remain in focus after it allotted 50,000 NCDs worth ₹500 crore on September 2, 2026.

RBL Bank: Raised $3.4 billion through FCNR-B deposits up to August 31, the closing date of the concessional swap facility.

ICICI Bank: Increased its stake in its life insurance venture by 2 per cent, acquiring the holding from its JV partner for ₹1,470 crore.

Power Grid Corporation: The company’s shares will remain in focus after it won the TBCB bid for the Rajasthan REZ transmission project; LoI received, annual charges Rs. 3,244.33 crore.

Cochin Shipyard: The company started construction of four battery-electric harbour tugs for Svitzer, supporting green vessel manufacturing in India.

Hero MotoCorp: Partnered with Swiggy to help delivery partners gain access to affordable vehicle ownership.

Sterlite Technologies: The company’s shares will remain in focus after CRISIL upgrades long-term credit ratings to AA/Stable from AA-/Stable on bank loan facilities.

Thomas Cook India: Along with SOTC Travel, the company will launch exclusive charter flights to Lakshadweep from Bengaluru for the year-end holiday season.

Blue Star: Will sell its engineering and electronics subsidiary, Blue Star Engineering & Electronics, for ₹40 crore.

IPO Listing today

One mainboard IPO, Lumino Industries and one SME IPO, Kwick Forensic Solutions, will list on exchanges today.