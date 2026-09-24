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Home / Markets / News / Stocks to watch: NSE, Exide Industries, Welspun Living, Max Estates, GHCL

Stocks to watch: NSE, Exide Industries, Welspun Living, Max Estates, GHCL

NSE's shares will mark their stock market debut on BSE today, after the IPO was subscribed 5.71 times in the three-day bidding process.

Stocks to watch: NSE, Exide Industries, Welspun Living, Max Estates, GHCL

Stocks to watch: NSE, Exide Industries, Welspun Living, Max Estates, GHCL

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 8:02 AM IST

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Stocks to watch: GIFT Nifty trends are indicating a weak start for benchmark indices today, despite a marginal dip in oil prices. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 213 points or 0.91 per cent at 23,232.5

Meanwhile, other Asian stocks tarded mixed, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.39 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.36 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 also fell 0.99 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was closed for trading on Thursday.

Overnight, the US stock market ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a sharp rise in Treasury yields and crude oil prices. The 10-year US Treasury yield surged 15 basis points to 5.11 per cent, its highest level in 19 years.

 

In commodities, oil prices fell marginally; Brent crude futures fell 0.54 per cent to $102.5 a barrel, while US WTI declined 0.28 per cent to $91.90 a barrel. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates

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National Stock Exchange: NSE’s shares will mark their stock market debut on BSE today, after the IPO was subscribed 5.71 times in the three-day bidding process.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Received EU-REACH registration from ECHA for Triacetin, enabling exports across EU markets and strengthening regulatory compliance and market access.

Exide Industries: Material subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions commissioned Phase-I of its 6 GWh lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, targeting mobility and energy-storage applications.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: SEBI granted a custodian licence to wholly owned subsidiary Motilal Oswal Custodial Services to act as a Custodian of Securities.

Welspun Living: Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund bought 1.30 crore shares worth ₹279.10 crore, while Welspun Group Master Trust sold 2.45 crore shares worth ₹525.88 crore.

Avantel: Received a ₹177.35 crore purchase order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses for the supply of satellite communication equipment.

Max Estates: Entered into a binding MoU for a proposed JDA for 9.76 acres in Ghaziabad, with 1.5 million sq. ft. development potential and estimated GDV of ₹2,500–3,000 crore, subject to approvals and due diligence.

GHCL: Declared Preferred Bidder in Gujarat government’s e-auction for a composite licence for the Kadaya limestone block in Junagadh, with estimated reserves of 5.67 lakh tonnes.

PB Fintech: IRDAI proposed a major overhaul of the insurance distribution framework.

BDL: Signed a ₹810.79 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence for supplying SAT-SAAW and associated equipment to the Indian Air Force under the Buy (Indian–IDDM) category.

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Topics : Stock to watch NSE IPO Exide Industries Welspun Max group Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty Markets

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 8:02 AM IST