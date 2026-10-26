Stocks to watch: Infosys, Tata Motors, Paytm, IndusInd Bank, Senco Gold

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market was set for a quiet start to Monday's trade as the global cues remained weak. As of 7.45 AM, : The Indian stock market was set for a quiet start to Monday's trade as the global cues remained weak. As of 7.45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 1.50 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 22,609.50.

Asian markets declined ahead of a week packed with central bank meetings and company earnings that will further test investor confidence in the AI boom. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.60 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi lost 1.16 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 edged up 0.11 per cent.

In the oil market, Brent crude futures slipped 1.6 per cent ​to $114.8 a barrel amid reports that Qatari mediators were in Tehran on Sunday as part of an effort to de-escalate ​regional tensions in coordination with the United States. WTI futures were down 1.9 per cent at $101.3 a barrel.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates On Wall Street, all three major indices closed lower on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.52 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.21 per cent.

Stocks to watch today (October 26)

Earnings today: Tata Consumer, Paytm, ITC Hotels and APL Apollo Tubes are among the key companies slated to announce their Q2 results today.

Infosys: IT major's net profit for the : IT major's net profit for the second quarter rose 6.2 per cent to ₹7,828 crore while revenues were up 10.7 per cent to ₹49,244 crore, helped by its financial-services and energy and utilities businesses. However, it reduced its revenue forecast for 2026-27.

Shriram Finance: Non-banking financial company (NBFC), : Non-banking financial company (NBFC), Shriram Finance , posted a 59 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the second quarter of the current financial year to ₹3,684 crore, compared to ₹2,314 crore during the same period in FY26.

IndusInd Bank: India's fifth largest private lender posted a : India's fifth largest private lender posted a net profit of ₹1,242 crore for Q2 FY27, compared to a loss of ₹437 in Q2FY26. The net profit was bolstered by a sharp drop in provisions and a jump in total other income.

Torrent Pharma: Ahmedabad-based : Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a 9.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹534 crore for the September quarter.

AU SFB: AU Small Finance Bank reported a 53 per cent surge in net profit at ₹858 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026 on the back of improvement in interest income.

JK Cement: JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 6.31 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹169.3 crore for the September quarter of FY2026-27, helped by volume gains.

BPCL: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a 22.5 per cent fall in September quarter net profit as earnings from operations weakened due to a retail price freeze despite rising costs.

DRL: Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) reported a YoY decline of 36 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹925 crore during the second quarter of 2026-27. Revenue also fell by 1.5 per cent to ₹8,670.8 crore.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors' commercial vehicle (CV) business swung to a consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of ₹1,257 crore in Q2 FY27, as against a loss of ₹867 crore in Q2FY26, aided by higher vehicle sales and a sharp reduction in fair-value losses on investments.

JSW Steel: The company reported a 225.3 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹5,279 crore, led by higher sales volumes, price recovery and better cost management.

Senco Gold: Jewellery company Senco Gold said it has signed agreements to acquire a 68 per cent stake in August Jewellery Pvt Ltd, which operates the 'Melorra' brand, for ₹68 crore.

YES Bank: Private-sector lender Yes Bank is yet to decide on coupon payments on its additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, saying it retains discretion over such payments under the terms of the instruments. In an exchange filing on Saturday, the bank said it was evaluating the Supreme Court judgment

VRL Logistics: The firm has announced a buyback of up to 87.5 lakh shares at ₹320 per share, with a total outlay of up to ₹280 crore. The buyback will open on October 27 and close on November 2.

NMDC: State-owned iron ore giant NMDC is scouting mining assets, including critical minerals, as it looks to earn at least 20 per cent of revenues from sale of minerals other than the key steel making raw material.

KEC International: Global infrastructure EPC major, KEC International, has secured prestigious turnkey orders of ₹2,872 crore in its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business for Design, Supply and Installation of 765 kV Transmission Lines from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.