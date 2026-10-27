Stocks to watch: Tata group stocks, Paytm, Ather Energy, L&T, Maruti Suzuki

Stocks to watch today: Despite the optimism in Asian peers, : Despite the optimism in Asian peers, GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-down start for the Indian bourses on Tuesday as it traded 106.50 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 22,667 as of 7.40 AM.

Most Asian markets rose, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, following Anthropic's filing for initial public offer (IPO) as it rekindled optimism for AI-related stocks. South Korea's KOSPI led the winners with a 3.9 per cent rise, while Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.86 per cent higher. Australia's ASX 200 was flat with a positive bias.

On Wall Street, all three indices closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83 per cent.

Oil prices edged lower amid hopes of resolution in the US-Iran war, but Brent stayed close to six-month ​highs as attacks on Saudi Arabia lowered hopes of immediate stability in ‌the region.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Brent crude futures were down 0.99 per cent at $114.7 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.91 per cent at $100.8.

Stocks to watch today (October 27)

Earnings today: L&T, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto and Tata Capital are among marquee names slated to post their September quarter earnings.

Tata stocks: Tata group stocks will hog the limelight today as Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has challenged the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons, which was passed at the September 17 board meeting of the holding company of the country's largest conglomerate. READ MORE

Paytm: One 97 Communications Ltd , the parent company that operates the brand Paytm, reported an over 10-fold rise in profit after tax to ₹225 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY27), from ₹21 crore a year ago, on a reported basis, marking its sixth consecutive profitable quarter.

Ather Energy: Electric vehicle maker : Electric vehicle maker Ather Energy reported profit after tax of ₹1.26 crore. Further, board approved plans to increase annual production capacity across its plants by an additional 225,000 units per annum by the July-September quarter of 2027-28 (Q2FY28).

Tata Consumer Products: Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major : Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Tata Consumer Products’ net profit rose 16 per cent to ₹469 crore in Q2 FY27. Net sales grew 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,661 crore on the back of strong volume growth in its India business.

Tata Communications: The Tata group company will : The Tata group company will invest $400-450 million over the next three to five years to build 10,000 km of fibre network offering 7.2 petabytes of capacity across India, linking key data centres and artificial intelligence (AI) hubs, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Brigade Hotel Ventures: The hospitality arm of Bengaluru-based real estate major Brigade Group, reported a net profit of ₹22 crore, up 105 per cent from ₹11 crore in the corresponding period last year, despite uncertainties arising from the West Asia crisis.

TMB: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹451.14 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year, up 42 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Indian Overseas Bank: Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) posted a 56 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1,963 crore during the second quarter of FY27, up from ₹1,259 crore during the July-September quarter of FY26, owing to a rise in interest income and improved asset quality.

Mankind Pharma: Delhi-based pharma major Mankind Pharma reported a 37.7 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit of ₹716 crore for Q2 FY27 on strong domestic demand for its chronic drugs used to treat long-term illnesses.

Defence stocks: Shares of defence companies such as BEL, HAL, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Paras Defence among others will hog the limelight as the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) granted in-principle approval to capital acquisition proposals worth approximately ₹2.12 lakh crore for the armed forces.

HCL Tech: IT major HCL Tech has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Robotic Process Automation d.o.o., a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Croatia by HCL Technologies Austria GmbH, a stepdown wholly owned subsidiary of the company.