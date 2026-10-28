Stocks to watch: Jio Platforms, HUL, Adani Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki, L&T

Stocks to watch today: The Indian benchmark indices defied positive global cues and looked set for a gap-down start on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's outcome later tonight. : The Indian benchmark indices defied positive global cues and looked set for a gap-down start on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's outcome later tonight. GIFT Nifty futures traded 173 points or 0.76 per cent lower at 22,583 as of 7.43 AM.

Asia stocks rallied after a resurgence in AI enthusiasm ahead of earnings from industry bellwethers later in the day on Wall Street. South Korea's Kospi was up 5.76 per cent and Japan's Nikkei gained 1.15 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 added 0.22 per cent.

Overnight, a rally in tech stocks sent US indices to a higher close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.18 per cent.

In the commodity market, oil prices rose after an attack on a refinery in Saudi ​Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, renewed ​concerns around the risks to supply in the Middle ‌East stemming from the conflict with Iran and its proxies.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Brent crude futures were higher by 1.8 per cent at $115.9 a barrel and WTI crude futures rose 1.37 per cent to $101.3 a barrel.

Stocks to watch today (October 28)

Jio Platforms: Jio Platforms ’ $3.1 billion India-record initial public offering is set to debut on Dalal Street today. The premium over the IPO price has hovered at about 22 per cent for roughly 10 days, fuelling hopes of a big debut pop.

Earnings Today: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, TVS Motor, Hyundai Motor and Pidilite Industries are among top names slated to post their September quarter results today

Bajaj Auto: Auto major : Auto major Bajaj Auto posted a 62 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter Q2 of 2026-27 (FY27) to ₹3,436.1 crore, compared with ₹2,122.03 crore in Q2 of 2025-26 (FY26).

Tata Capital: Tata group company : Tata group company Tata Capital reported a 51 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,660 crore for the September quarter of FY27. Net total income rose 24 per cent to ₹4,676 crore.

L&T: Infrastructure major : Infrastructure major L&T reported a 33 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹5,202 crore for Q2 FY27 compared with ₹3,926 crore in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti reported a 26.4 per cent YoY : Maruti reported a 26.4 per cent YoY decline in Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit to ₹2,466.1 crore from ₹3,349 crore in the year-ago period, as rising commodity prices and adverse foreign exchange (forex) movements pushed up costs, while losses on its mutual fund (MF) holdings reduced income from investments.

Cipla: Pharmaceutical major Cipla reported a 35 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September at ₹877.54 crore, as revenue fell marginally while expenses grew during the period.

United Breweries: Beer maker United Breweries reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹134.81 crore in the September quarter, primarily driven by premiumisation, cost efficiency and volume growth.

LT Foods: LT Foods, the maker of Daawat basmati rice, reported a 10 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹180 crore for the September quarter, while revenue grew 17 per cent to ₹3,253 crore.

SpiceJet: Cash-strapped SpiceJet’s domestic passenger market share fell to 0.6 per cent in September, slipping below regional carrier Star Air’s market share, which stood at 0.7 per cent in the same month, for the first time ever.

Vedanta Iron: The company's losses narrowed to ₹324 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹477 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Infosys: IT major Infosys announced the successful implementation and go-live of Crop Protection Core (CP Core), Syngenta’s global SAP S/4HANA transformation for its Crop Protection business.