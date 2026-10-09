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Home / Markets / News / Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Anand Rathi, KEC Int'l, NCC, BEML

Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Anand Rathi, KEC Int'l, NCC, BEML

Stocks to watch today: Anand Rathi, Canara Robeco, Can Fin Homes, and Poonawalla Fincorp are among the companies slated to post their Q2 results today.

Stocks to watch today

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 8:05 AM IST

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Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market bulls looked poised for a bounceback on Friday, August 9, even as the global cues remained tepid. As of 7.42 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 129 points or 0.57 per cent at 22,381. 
 
Asian stocks were mixed amid concerns over elevated energy prices, bond market jitters and concerns over AI-led investments. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.84 per cent while Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.46 per cent. Markets in South Korea and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.
 
Oil prices dipped 1 per cent to $103.3 per barrel after a 4 per cent rise in the last trading session. That said, concerns over the war in ​the Middle East lingered, keeping prices higher.
 
 
In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended lower, with tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses amid a selloff in chip stocks. The index closed 1.25 per cent. At the same time, Dow Jones ended 0.1 per cent lower, and S&P 500 lost 0.47 per cent.  

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Stocks to watch (October 9)

 
Earnings today: Anand Rathi, Canara Robeco, Can Fin Homes, and Poonawalla Fincorp are among companies slated to post their Q2 results today.
 
TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a net profit of ₹13,884 crore for Q2FY27, up 14.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹12,075 crore in Q2FY26. Revenue for the company grew 11.2 per cent in reported terms at ₹73,188 crore for Q2FY27 compared to ₹65,799 crore a year ago. READ MORE
 
IT stocks: The US on Thursday suspended IT firms TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, among others from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme, which would stop skilled foreign workers from gaining permanent residency, including those on H-1B visas.
 
ITC: Entities of GQG Partners sold 36.5 crore shares in ITC in a block deal worth ₹9,395.4 crore on the BSE on Thursday. The shares, amounting to 2.91 per cent of ITC’s total equity, were sold at ₹257.35 apiece.
 
JSW Steel: Its consolidated crude steel production increased by 5 per cent to 7.27 million tonnes (MT) in the second quarter of the current financial year.
 
KEC International: A global infrastructure EPC major, KPC International, has secured new orders of ₹1,030 crores across various businesses. 
 
NCC: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, for construction of Radial Road - 2 from Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Budwel to Nacharam on NH-167N (Package-1 - Budwel to Shabad), Telangana State. The order is worth ₹1286 crore.
 
Waaree Renewable: Waaree Renewable Technologies has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) for Turnkey Engineering, Procurement & Commissiong (EPC) work of a 5 MWp Grid-connected Solar PV Project, along with comprehensive Operation & Maintenance for a period of 10 years. 
 
BEML: The PSU has received an order valued of ₹75.58 crore approx. for the export and maintenance of HMV 12x12 & HMV 8x8 to Southeast Asian region. 
 
Lupin: Global pharma major Lupin Limited announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 1 mg/0.5 mL Single-dose Prefilled Syringe. 
 
Pace Digitek: The company has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) aggregating to ₹179.4 crore from BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (“BRPL”) for design, supply, testing, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of BESS.
      

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 8:05 AM IST