Stocks to watch: ONGC, Pine Labs, GRSE, Waaree, Lloyds Metals, Aarti Inds

Stocks to watch: GIFT Nifty trends are indicating a strong start for benchmark indices today, despite a marginal rise in oil prices. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 60.5 points or 0.26 per cent at 23,499.

Meanwhile, other Asian stocks also tarded higher; South Korea's Kospi was up 1.6 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 also gained 0.25 per cent. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 was closed for trading on Tuesday. In commodities, oil prices gained marginally amid the West Asia crisis. Brent crude futures rose 0.80 per cent to $101.1 a barrel, while US WTI gained 0.67 per cent to $92.99 a barrel.

Stocks to watch

Pine Labs: Mastercard is looking to sell its entire 4.97 crore-share holding, equivalent to a 4.3 per cent stake, through a proposed block deal valued at around ₹892 crore at a floor price of ₹179.50 per share, representing a 7.3 per cent discount to yesterday’s closing price.

Pace Digitek: NTPC GE Power Services has awarded the company a domestic order worth ₹488.5 crore for the supply, delivery, testing and commissioning of 5.015 MWh BESS containers with BMS and EMS.

ONGC: The company struck gas at its first Mahanadi Basin well, MN-DW18-1-H-D, at a depth of 1,441–1,452 metres, around 43 km off Konark.

Neogen Chemicals: The company raised around ₹600 crore through its first-ever QIP, which was oversubscribed 6.5 times. The issue attracted strong participation from investors including ADIA, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, White Oak Capital Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The GRSE Board approved a ₹2,896 crore capital outlay to construct a greenfield shipyard at Raichak, aimed at enhancing shipbuilding capacity across both naval and commercial segments.

Lenskart Solutions: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority offloaded 3.5 crore equity shares, representing a 2.01 per cent stake, for ₹2,390.57 crore through a block deal yesterday.

Anupam Rasayan India: 360 ONE Asset Management’s 360 ONE Pipe Fund acquired 9 lakh shares, representing a 0.79 per cent stake, in the company for ₹104.85 crore.

Transrail Lighting: The company completed Phase 1 of its brownfield expansion at its Silvassa plant, increasing conductor manufacturing capacity from 24,000 km/year to 40,800 km/year. Phase 2 is underway, after which conductor capacity is expected to double from the original level.

Allcargo Global: The company’s cargo volumes fell in August as the logistics company continued to cut loss-making shipping routes, a move that has helped improve yields. The company handled 711,000 cubic metres of less-than-container-load (LCL) cargo in August, down 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent M-o-M.

Waaree Energies: The company received an order to supply 2 GW of solar modules from a leading solar developer.

Reliable Data Services: The company’s board has approved a proposal to raise funds of up to ₹200 crore for various upcoming projects, the upgradation/expansion of existing projects, and enhancement of the company's working capital requirements.

J&K Bank: The bank signed an escrow agreement for sale of 0.5 per cent PNB MetLife stake for ₹120 crore

Lloyds Metals: The company will raise ₹1,550 crore via issuance of NCDs; to invest ₹140 crore for capacity addition; approved capacity upgrade for DRI plant at Ghugus to 8,15,000 MTPA and Konsari to 92,400 MTPA; total DRI plant capacity to exceed 9,00,000 MTPA

Aarti Industries: Renewable energy mix expected to reach 70 per cent by end of CFY; Augene JV and Re Aarti JV under execution and expected to be commissioned in FY27

Hindustan Copper: The company plans capital investment of over ₹7,000 crore over the next 5-6 years; actively pursuing acquisition of new copper deposits in India and overseas. The company is also focused on reopening closed mines in India to enhance domestic copper production capacity.