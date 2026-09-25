Stocks to watch: PB Fintech, MCX, NSE, Inox Green, Waaree Energies, Dr Lal

Stocks to watch: GIFT Nifty trends are indicating a positive start for benchmark indices today, post a marginal dip in oil prices. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 22 points or 0.10 per cent at 23,120

Meanwhile, other Asian markets were mixed on Friday morning as investors assess the developments in the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.30 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.64 per cent. Markets were closed in mainland China and South Korea on Friday.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.31 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.01 per cent higher.

In commodities, oil prices fell marginally amid slight de-escalation in the West Asia crisis. Brent crude futures fell 0.72 per cent to $105.8 a barrel, while US WTI declined 1.49 per cent to $93.20 a barrel.

Stocks to watch

NSE: The NSE stock listed at ₹1,800 on the BSE and MSEI on Thursday, a 0.84 per cent premium to its ₹1,785 issue price. Focus remains on post-listing price action and trading volumes.

PB Fintech: Shares plunged 36 per cent after IRDAI proposed sweeping changes to insurance distribution economics. The company flagged potential pressure on general insurance revenue and agent commissions, while saying its life insurance business would see limited impact. HDFC Mutual Fund bought 25 lakh shares worth ₹320.57 crore of PB Fintech

Inox Green: Launched a QIP with a base issue size of around ₹300 crore and an option to raise another ₹100 crore. The indicative price is around 5 per cent below the SEBI floor price of ₹174.64 per share.

Dr. Lal PathLabs: To acquire a 70 per cent stake in SN Genelab for up to ₹168 crore in cash, with an additional earn-out of up to ₹31.5 crore. The acquisition will expand its portfolio of advanced diagnostic services.

Piramal Finance: FY26 insurance commission income stood at around ₹200 crore. If the IRDAI proposal is implemented as proposed from April 2027, FY28E RoA could take an 18–24 bps hit, although the company remains confident of around 50 per cent YoY FY27E net profit growth.

MCX: MCX share price will remain in focus after market regulator Sebi has approved foreign portfolio investor participation in select non-agricultural commodity futures and options.

Waaree Energies: Waaree Clean Energy Solutions has entered India’s speciality gases market. The business will cater to semiconductor and solar manufacturing, opening up a new growth opportunity.

Godrej Industries: Sold a 0.5 per cent stake in Godrej Consumer Products for ₹450 crore. The company continues to hold a 23.23 per cent stake in GCPL.

Cochin Shipyard: To acquire a 23 per cent stake in Netherlands-based Conoship International Holding for €2.30 million. The deal will support expansion into European coastal and short-sea shipping and joint development of alternative-fuel and marine technologies.

JSW Cement: Received a GST show-cause notice involving a ₹229.85 crore demand, along with interest and a 10 per cent penalty. The notice relates to FY22–FY24 and will remain a key overhang.

Balaji Amines: Commenced commercial production of Acetonitrile at its Solapur plant, taking installed capacity to 1,440 tonnes per month. The expanded capacity will cater to both domestic and international markets.

TCPL Packaging: Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary TCPL Energy Materials to manufacture lithium-ion battery separator films. The move marks the company’s entry into a new energy-materials segment.

LCC Projects: Emerged as the L-1 bidder for the ₹653.34 crore ChhotiKalisindh Medium Irrigation Project in Rajasthan. The project involves a sprinkler-based irrigation system with solar integration.

Sterlite Technologies: Strengthened its Neuralis Data Centre portfolio with pre-terminated fibre trunk assemblies ranging from 48F to 6912F. The portfolio targets hyperscale and enterprise data centres benefiting from rising AI, cloud and high-performance computing demand.