Stocks to watch: RIL, Jio Platforms, NTPC, Muthoot Finance, Bank of Baroda

Stocks to watch today: The domestic stock market will likely open on a strong note on Monday as oil prices fell over 2 per cent. The GIFT Nifty was up 116.35 points or 0.51 per cent at 23,000 as of 7.36 AM

Among Asian peers, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.27 per cent, meanwhile South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.14 per cent lower. Australian shares were also trading lower as the ASX 200 fell 0.50 per cent.

Overnight, all three US stock indices closed in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.09 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.8 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell 2 per cent amid slight de-escalation in Wesr Asia tensions. Brent and WTI crude futures fell over 2 per cent each to $111.2 and $101.2 a barrel, respectively.

Stocks to watch today

NTPC: The state-owned power major reported a strong set of Q2 results, with consolidated net profit rising 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹7,030 crore. Revenue grew 21 per cent to ₹54,270 crore, while Ebitda increased 22 per cent to ₹15,627 crore, supported by higher power generation and improved plant load factor (PLF).

Vodafone Idea: Shares will remain in focus after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved French billionaire Xavier Niel’s proposal to acquire a 16.2 per cent stake in Vodafone Group Plc through his investment vehicle, Vega SAS.

Reliance Industries: Shares will remain in focus after the company reported a 32 per cent year-on-year rise in Q2FY27 profit to ₹29,250 crore, while gross revenue jumped 27.8 per cent to ₹3.62 trillion. Growth was driven by a strong 44 per cent increase in revenue from its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy arm reported a 57 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹137 crore in Q2FY27, while revenue surged 53 per cent to ₹938 crore. Ebitda increased 57 per cent to ₹830 crore, with margins improving to 88.4 per cent from 86.5 per cent, although the results missed analyst estimates.

Muthoot Finance: The gold financier reported a 27 per cent Y-o-Y rise in standalone net profit to ₹2,977 crore, beating estimates of ₹2,687 crore. Net interest income (NII) increased 34 per cent to ₹5,364 crore, while consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) grew 42 per cent to ₹2.09 trillion. However, deterioration in asset quality and higher credit costs remain key monitorables.

Jio Platforms: Shares will remain in focus after the company reported a 13.7 per cent year-on-year rise in Q2FY27 net profit to ₹8,387 crore. Revenue grew 11.3 per cent to ₹47,485 crore, while Ebitda rose 16.6 per cent to ₹21,879 crore. Ebitda margin expanded 250 basis points to 54.1 per cent, and average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to ₹218.80.

Bank of Baroda: The public sector lender reported a 35.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in standalone net profit to ₹6,531 crore, supported by gains from the NSE stake sale. NII rose 9 per cent to ₹13,026 crore, while gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 1.78 per cent from 1.99 per cent sequentially. The bank also raised its FY27 credit growth guidance to 13-15 per cent and deposit growth guidance to 11-13 per cent.

Affle 3i: Shares will remain in focus after its Israel-based step-down subsidiary, Affle 3iL, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Perion Network in an all-cash deal worth approximately $420 million, at $11.70 per share. The acquisition is expected to be completed in early 2027 and is projected to help Affle achieve a revenue run rate of over $700 million in FY28 while remaining net debt-free.

PB Fintech: The parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar reported a 42.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹192 crore, while revenue increased 34.9 per cent to ₹2,178 crore. However, Ebitda of ₹166 crore missed estimates of ₹211 crore, with operating margins also falling short of expectations. Investors will track the potential impact of proposed regulatory changes on insurance distribution revenue.

Coal India: Shares will remain in focus after the company reported record monthly coal supplies of 70.3 million tonnes (MT) in October, surpassing its previous high of 69.4 MT recorded in March 2026. Supplies rose 19 per cent year-on-year from 59.2 MT in October last year.

CDSL: The depository reported a strong Q2 performance, with consolidated net profit rising 24.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹174 crore, ahead of estimates of ₹142 crore. Revenue increased 23.5 per cent to ₹394 crore, while Ebitda rose 27.5 per cent to ₹227 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 57.6 per cent from 55.8 per cent a year ago, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

Nazara Technologies: Shares will remain in focus after the company invested $77 million (approximately ₹734.35 crore) in its UK subsidiary as the second tranche of its acquisition of Bluetile and Bestplay.