Stocks to watch: NLC India, Medanta, KPI Green Energy, Coal India & more

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market was poised for a flattish start on Wednesday amid mixed cues from Asian peers and as oil prices came off recent highs. : The Indian stock market was poised for a flattish start on Wednesday amid mixed cues from Asian peers and as oil prices came off recent highs. GIFT Nifty futures were down 0.03 per cent at 22,824.

Meanwhile, among Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 1 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was down 0.24 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.93 per cent.

US stocks ended the session slightly lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.17 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.08 per cent.

Oil prices rose o after US President Donald Trump denied he would be willing to ease sanctions on Iran while Qatar pushed for peace talks, after falling ​in the previous session on a recovery in crude supply from the ​Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 1.11 per cent to $103.73 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate ‌crude gained 0.38 per cent to $89.72.

Stocks to watch today (September 30)

Listings today: Adroit Industries, ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra and Elevate Campuses are among the stocks slated to list on the bourses on Wednesday.

Fortis Healthcare: Malaysian healthcare giant IHH Healthcare reiterated that it will proceed with plans to increase its stake in hospital chain : Malaysian healthcare giant IHH Healthcare reiterated that it will proceed with plans to increase its stake in hospital chain Fortis Healthcare to 51 per cent over the next three to five years, taking its total capacity to around 10,000 beds by 2031.

Medanta: Global Health Limited, which operates multi-speciality hospitals under the ' : Global Health Limited, which operates multi-speciality hospitals under the ' Medanta ' brand, said it has acquired a 10,560-square-metre land parcel in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for about ₹165.82 crore to set up a 350-plus bed hospital.

Sun Pharma: The pharma major is planning to raise around ₹100 ​billion ($1.04 billion) via a rupee-denominated debt sale ​to partly fund a bridge loan it took to acquire ‌US healthcare firm Organon & Co., according to a Reuters report.

TVS Motor: Chennai-based auto company has taken on lease approximately 529,533 square feet of super built-up : Chennai-based auto company has taken on lease approximately 529,533 square feet of super built-up office space at Gardencity IT Park in Hebbal, Bengaluru.

Ravindra Energy: Shantanu Lath has been re-appointed as CEO at the company's latest AGM.

Nuvoco Vistas: The company has executed a share purchase agreement and other definitive agreements with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions for acquiring 26 per cent of the share

capital of Clean Max Ilgohp Private Limited, for the purpose of setting up the hybrid renewable energy supply plant at Bhikamkhore, Rajasthan.

KPI Green Energy: It has received a Work Order from NACOF Oorja Private Limited, a subsidiary of NACOF, for the turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of a 500 MW / 550 MWp solar photovoltaic power project. The order is valued at approximately ₹2,025 crore (inclusive of all taxes).

Coal India: PSU Coal India Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited have executed a Non-Binding

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for exploring the development of a Coal Gasification based Urea Production at Sindri, Jharkhand.

JSW Cement: The Boards of Directors of JSW Cement Limited and its listed subsidiary, Shiva Cement Limited, have approved a scheme of arrangement involving, inter-alia, amalgamation of Shiva Cement with and into JSW Cement.

STL Networks: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹249.8 crore contract floated by RailTel Corporation of India.

NLC India: The company announced an incorporation of a Joint Venture Company with National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) in the ratio of 50:50 for development of 1080 MW (4 X 270 MW) Thermal Captive Power Plant.