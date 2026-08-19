Stocks to watch: Swiggy, Manipal Health, Biocon, RailTel, Sammaan Capital

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday as indicated by GIFT Nifty. As of 7:30 AM, Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday as indicated by GIFT Nifty. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 24 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 24,210.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sensex closed in the red for third straight session as it fell 492.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 77,235.46. The Nifty 50 declined for the sixth day, sliding 132.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 24,154.90.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks plunged on Wednesday morning as elevated crude oil prices in the absence of a diplomatic breakthrough in West Asia and surging bond yields weighed heavily on investors' sentiment. At last check, South Korea's Kospi was down nearly 5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.2 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.38 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 1 per cent to $91.93 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained 1.15 per cent to reach $86.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street indices closed lower with semiconductors leading technology declines as West Asia uncertainty ​pushed bond yields to multiyear peaks, feeding concerns about borrowing costs and inflation. The S&P 500 lost 0.69 per cent, while the ​Nasdaq Composite shed 1.33 per cent, marking the biggest daily percentage decline since July 29 for both. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.22 per cent.

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday - August 19, 2026

Two IPOs to list today at 10 AM: Behari Lal Engineering and Shiprocket.

Manipal Health Enterprises: The company has said that it will The company has said that it will acquire Kinder Women's Hospital in Bengaluru for a cash consideration of ₹130 crore. It has signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Kindorama Healthcare Pvt Ltd for acquiring the entire operations of Kinder Women's Hospital in Doddanekundi in Bengaluru.

Biocon: Its subsidiary has received supplemental approval from the US health regulator for Its subsidiary has received supplemental approval from the US health regulator for Yesintek prefilled autoinjector . Yesintek is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis.

L&T Finance: The company plans to expand its gold-loan business in West Bengal, with 26 more locations expected to be added by March 2027 as the company looks to strengthen its presence in one of the country's large gold-credit markets.

One MobiKwik Systems: The fintech firm has announced the completion of the transfer of its digital lending business to its wholly-owned subsidiary, CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The fintech firm has announced the completion of the transfer of its digital lending business to its wholly-owned subsidiary, MobiKwik Distribution Services Pvt Ltd . The company also appointed Manish Pathania, formerly with Bajaj Markets, as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of MDSPL to lead the vertical.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The consumer durables major is betting on its expanded addressable market, premiumisation push and new product categories such as solar rooftops, wires and a newly-launched water purification range to drive growth in the coming years.

Swiggy: Its shareholders have approved a proposal to become an Its shareholders have approved a proposal to become an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC) at the firms AGM. Additionally, the company has expanded leadership roles for three senior executives at its Instamart and Food Marketplace businesses. Himavant Kurnala has been appointed Chief Growth and Product Officer, Instamart, Nitesh Garg the Chief Technology Officer, Instamart, and Saurav Goyal the Chief Operating Officer, Food Marketplace.

Sammaan Capital: The company said it is not an accused in any investigation arising from allegations made in a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning its erstwhile promoter Sameer Gehlaut.

RailTel Corporation: The company has received the Work Order from Employees Provident Fund Organisation. The size of order is ₹1,66,80,29,314 (including tax).

EaseMyTrip: The online travel services provider said that ReSave, a zero-cost flight add-on service, will allow travellers to benefit from eligible fare drops even after completing a booking.

Godrej Industries: The company has announced entry into the private credit space, targeting to raise up to ₹2,000 crore in maiden alternate investment fund (AIF).