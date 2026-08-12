Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Glenmark Pharma, IRCTC, Senco Gold, BEML

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is set to open marginally higher on Wednesday, August 12. The global setup remained diverse as oil prices edged higher. As of 7.54 AM, Gift Nifty futures were up 36 points or 0.15 per cent at 24,551.0

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note, following overnight losses on Wall Street as traders await the US CPI data for July, due later today. South Korea's Kospi was up 1.94 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.10 per cent.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex stuck in small range, down 200 pts; Nifty PSU Bank gains 2% Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.34 per cent and 0.32 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.6 per cent down. Oil prices extended gains to trade near the $90-per-barrel mark amid the Hormuz deal deadlock. The August futures were quoted at $89.55, up 0.72 per cent.

Stocks to watch today

Earnings today: Tata Motors, Petronet LNG, Apollo Hospitals, Arvind, Astral, Bliss GVS Pharma, Caplin Point Laboratories, DCX Systems, Dev Accelerator, EID Parry India, EMS, Eureka Forbes, Fiem Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, General Insurance Corporation of India, Globe Civil Projects, GMR Airports, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Grasim Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hindustan Aeronautics, H.G. Infra Engineering, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Hindware Home Innovation, Hi-Tech Pipes, Indo Count Industries, India Glycols, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Indiqube Spaces, IRCON International, IRCTC among others. Tata Group Stocks: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan Company and Tata Power, among other Tata Group stocks, are likely to remain in focus after media reports said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has discussed with close associates the possibility of stepping down.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Pharma company’s share price will remain in focus after its US subsidiary agreed to pay $15.28 million to settle litigation with Humana Inc. OMCs: State-run Oil Marketing Companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) will also remain in focus as oil price climbed to $90 per barrel.

Firstsource Solutions: The company’s share price will remain in focus after it entered into a partnership with Cresta to deliver AI technology solutions.

Senco Gold: Revenue rose 67.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,056 crore, while Ebitda increased 16.3 per cent to ₹213.5 crore. Net profit declined 3.8 per cent to ₹101 crore as margins contracted to 7 per cent from 10.1 per cent.

Bata India: Revenue grew 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹979 crore and Ebitda rose 2.6 per cent to ₹204 crore, with margins broadly stable at 20.8 per cent. Net profit increased 23.1 per cent to ₹63.9 crore, aided by lower expenses.

Landmark Cars: Revenue increased 22.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,302 crore, while Ebitda rose 17.6 per cent to ₹72 crore. Net profit more than doubled to ₹14.5 crore from ₹7.9 crore, though margins moderated to 5.53 per cent.

Enviro Infra: Revenue rose 49 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹359 crore, while Ebitda increased 17.2 per cent to ₹75 crore. Net profit grew 7.1 per cent to ₹45 crore, despite Ebitda margins declining to 21 per cent from 26.5 per cent.

NBCC: State-owned NBCC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 158 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026

Godrej Consumer Products: The share price will remain in focus after the company appointed Aasif Malbari as MD & CEO from August 12; Sudhir Sitapati resigns as MD & CEO, while Vishal Kedia takes over as Interim CFO.

PI Industries: Revenue declined 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,702 crore, while Ebitda fell 29.1 per cent to ₹368 crore. Net profit dropped 39 per cent to ₹244 crore, with Ebitda margin narrowing to 21.6 per cent from 27.3 per cent.

Man Industries: Revenue rose 41.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,053 crore, while Ebitda surged 89.5 per cent to ₹144 crore. Ebitda margin improved to 13.68 per cent from 10.24 per cent, while profit more than doubled to ₹61 crore.

RHI Magnesita: Revenue grew 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,014 crore, while Ebitda jumped 34 per cent to ₹138 crore. Net profit surged 85.7 per cent to ₹65 crore as lower material costs supported margins, which improved to 13.6 per cent.

L&T: The company signs a business transfer agreement with arm Vyoma.AI to transfer its data centre and cloud services business for Rs. 1,400 crore.

BEML: The company secured an order worth ₹184.25 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for manufacturing and supplying Light Combat Helicopter fuselage aerostructures.

Saatvik Green Energy: Saatvik Solar Industries received a ₹400.16-crore order from a domestic independent power producer/EPC player for solar PV module supplies. The order is scheduled for execution by March 2027.

Canara Bank: The share price will remain in focus after the bank hiked 1-month MCLR by 5 bps to 8.05 per cent, 1-year MCLR by 5 bps to 8.80 per cent and 3-year MCLR by 5 bps to 9.10 per cent. ALSO READ: Tata Capital, Orient Electric: HDFC Securities shares trading strategy The share price will remain in focus after the bank hiked 1-month MCLR by 5 bps to 8.05 per cent, 1-year MCLR by 5 bps to 8.80 per cent and 3-year MCLR by 5 bps to 9.10 per cent.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.