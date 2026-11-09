Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, ZEEL, Adani Enterprises, IOCL, SBI, Airtel

Stocks to watch today, Monday: GIFT Nifty is indicating at a positive opening for the domestic equity indices. As of 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 99 points, or 0.40 per cent higher at 25,080.

Earlier on Sunday (Muhurat trading), the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 43.95 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end at 24,986.40. The BSE Sensex dipped 28.62 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 80,999.40.

Asian stock rose following Friday’s recovery in US equities, though gains were tempered by concern over an investigation involving Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang.

At the last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 3.3 per cent, while Korean shares surged over 1.2 per cent. Australian's ASX 200, however, bucked the trend as it fell 0.15 per cent.

Stocks to watch today, Monday (November 9)

Tata Steel: The Tata group company has posted a more than 16 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,700 crore in Q2FY27. Its revenue stood at ₹65,436 crore. The company produced 8.07 MT and sold 7.92 MT of steel in the quarter. The Tata group company has posted a more than 16 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,700 crore in Q2FY27. Its revenue stood at ₹65,436 crore. The company produced 8.07 MT and sold 7.92 MT of steel in the quarter. READ MORE

Adani Enterprises: The firm plans to spend between ₹35,000 crore and ₹40,000 crore annually over the next couple of years, with airports, data centres and its proposed PVC complex emerging as the biggest investment drivers as the conglomerate steps up expansion across its infrastructure businesses. The firm plans to spend between ₹35,000 crore and ₹40,000 crore annually over the next couple of years, with airports, data centres and its proposed PVC complex emerging as the biggest investment drivers as the conglomerate steps up expansion across its infrastructure businesses. READ MORE

Kalpataru Ltd: The realty firm aims to achieve its ₹6,500 crore pre-sales target this fiscal, a 23 per cent rise from the previous year, as housing demand remains strong for established players.

Tata Chemicals: The company has reported a consolidated loss of ₹50 crore for in Q2FY27, primarily due to lower realisations, higher energy and logistics costs, reduced other income, and lower joint venture income. Revenue from operations stood at ₹4,177 crore.

Prestige Estates Projects: The realty firm has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Allure Developers ₹524 crore as part of its expansion plan in Delhi-NCR. Allure has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Kirloskar Industries: The company has reported a 5 per cent rise Y-o-Y rise in PAT of ₹105 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Its consolidated income rose to ₹2,097.7 crore.

Surya Roshni Ltd: The company has a 3.42 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹76.73 crore for the September quarter. Its revenue from operations surged 32.7 per cent to ₹2,448.48 crore.

Indian Oil Corporation: IOCL plans to acquire crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas carriers of its own as disruptions to shipping around the Strait of Hormuz and soaring freight costs prompt India's largest oil refiner to strengthen control over its energy supply chain.

Rainbow Children's Medicare: Rainbow Children’s Medicare will invest around ₹2,200 crore to expand its hospital network to more than 5,000 beds by FY32, with the money to be funded entirely through internal accruals rather than fresh debt or private equity. Rainbow Children’s Medicare will invest around ₹2,200 crore to expand its hospital network to more than 5,000 beds by FY32, with the money to be funded entirely through internal accruals rather than fresh debt or private equity. READ MORE

SBI: State Bank of India (California), a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), has inaugurated its new branch in Frisco, Texas. This opening marks the subsidiary's first physical expansion beyond California, with its US branches now at eight locations. State Bank of India (California), a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), has inaugurated its new branch in Frisco, Texas. This opening marks the subsidiary's first physical expansion beyond California, with its US branches now at eight locations. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel: The company has restored the ₹299 entry level plan with reduced data benefit following increase in subscriber churn from its network.