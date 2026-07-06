Stocks to Watch today: HDFC Bank, Coal India, Tata Steel, Sobha, BoB, Nykaa

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty is indicating at a positive start for domestic equity indices on Monday (July 6). As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty traded flat with negative bias at 24,334, down 18 points, or 0.09 per cent. Earlier on Friday, the GIFT Nifty is indicating at a positive start for domestic equity indices on Monday (July 6). As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty traded flat with negative bias at 24,334, down 18 points, or 0.09 per cent. Earlier on Friday, the Nifty 50 went up 95.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,270.85.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded on a mixed as investors reassessed AI-driven bets. Traders also await for the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's June policy meeting, scheduled for release later this week. At the last check, South Korea's Kospi was up 0.61 per cent, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14 per cent. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 traded marginally higher.

In commodities, brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60 per cent to $71.69 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 0.36 per cent to $68.44.

The US stock markets remained closed on July 3 (Friday) in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Key stocks to watch today, July 6, 2026 (Monday):

Radico Khaitan: The liquor major expects 20 per cent growth in its premium-and-above segment in FY27, expansion in white spirits and a margin rise of 120 basis points despite the short-term volatility in the raw material costs. The company's net sales crossed ₹6,000 crore in FY26, which it claims is the highest-ever growth with Ebitda breaching the ₹1,000 crore mark.

Prestige Estates Projects: The Bengaluru-based realty firm will The Bengaluru-based realty firm will invest around ₹15,000 crore in FY27 in the construction of residential and commercial projects across South India, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Delhi-NCR.

HDFC Bank: The private lender has reported The private lender has reported gross advances at ₹30.61 lakh crore at the end of Q1 . This marks a 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Its deposits rose 14.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31.71 lakh crore and gross advances increased 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹30.61 lakh crore.

Premier Energies: The company is The company is planning to invest around ₹6,000 crore over the next three years to build ingot and wafer capabilities to become an integrated player in solar manufacturing in India.

Coal India: The PSU's coal The PSU's coal production fell 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 , marking one of the steepest quarterly declines for the state-owned miner. It produced 169.6 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the quarter.

Adani group stocks: The US Department of Justice has denied that its decision to The US Department of Justice has denied that its decision to drop criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and seven others was linked to the Adani Group's plans to invest about USD 10 billion in the United States, saying the prosecution was legally unsustainable and should never have been brought.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group company is looking to spend around ₹20,000 crore as capex in FY27 and a major share of it will be spent to support the India business.

Colgate-Palmolive: The company said that it is sharpening its focus on rural market expansion, science-led innovation and digital transformation as it looks to accelerate growth and strengthen market leadership over the next few years.

Senco Gold: The jewellery retailer expanded its retail footprint by opening eight showrooms Q1, taking its network to 208 outlets. The company said it remains on track to add another 12-15 stores over the remaining three quarters of FY27.

Sobha Ltd: The realty firm's sales bookings rose 76 per cent to ₹3,656.1 crore in Q1 on strong housing demand. The Bengaluru-based company achieved its highest ever quarterly sales of ₹3,656 crore during the June quarter. The company sold 1,432 homes and plots, covering 2.34 million square feet of area.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The company's UK-based promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd will seek regulatory approval for its classification from promoter to investor in the insurance venture with ICICI Bank.

Fortis Healthcare: The company has signed an operations and management (O&M) agreement with Dion Group, for a 300-bed greenfield multi-specialty hospital to be developed at Cuttack in Odisha. The project cost for the new facility at Dion Riverside Township, Trishulia in Cuttack is around ₹600 crore and is expected to be completed in 3-3.5 years.

Bank of Baroda: RBI has imposed a penalty of ₹63.6 lakh on Bank of Baroda for non-compliance with certain provisions of the 'Fair Practices Code for Lenders' and 'Know Your Customer (KYC)' norms.

Syngene International: The company said that its MD & CEO, Peter Bains, has resigned as part of leadership succession. Bains has resigned from the position of MD & CEO with effect from the close of business hours on June 30.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender has reported 3.3 per cent growth in its net advances for the quarter ended June 30 to ₹3.26 trillion — the first increase in its loan book after declining for four straight quarters. On Y-o-Y basis, however, the loan book contracted 2.3 per cent. The bank has been reducing its loan book since the first quarter of the previous financial year (FY26) after it was hit by accounting lapses, which resulted in the resignation of the then chief executive officer (CEO) and deputy CEO.

Godrej Consumer Products: GCPL said it expects to post high-teens consolidated revenue growth in Q1, driven by strong volume-led performance across its businesses, despite elevated input costs and sourcing challenges.

Dabur: The FMCG major expects double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and PAT for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by resilient domestic demand.

Oberoi Realty: The Mumbai-based realty company has sold luxury homes worth ₹8,109 crore in its newly launched project in Gurugram on strong consumer demand.

Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures has projected a consolidated net revenue growth of nearly 30 per cent for the first quarter of FY2026-27, to be led by a sharp acceleration in its fashion business. The firm expects its consolidated Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and Net Sales Value (NSV) to grow in the "early thirties" on a Y-o-Y basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.