Stocks to watch today: RIL, Amber Ent, ONGC, Ather Energy, NMDC, Voltas

Stocks to watch today, Monday: Benchmark equity indices are likely to see a subdued start on Monday, tracking lackluster moves in the Asian peers. As of 7:30 AM, Benchmark equity indices are likely to see a subdued start on Monday, tracking lackluster moves in the Asian peers. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty traded lower, down 32 points or 0.13 per cent at 24,399.

Earlier on Friday, domestic equity indices ended marginally lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 70.71 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 78,009.25. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 29.85 points, or 0.12 per cent, to end at 24,366.

Meanwhile, Asian shares drifted sideways on Monday while investors kept a wary eye on oil prices, which notched sizeable gains last week as the lack of progress towards ending the Iran war kept inflation risks tilted to the upside.

Notably, progress towards peace ​talks and oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained halted. Iran on Saturday called on the US ‌to accept defeat, while President Donald Trump urged Americans to accept higher gasoline prices while the conflict continues.

At last check, Japan's Nikkei 225 traded flat with negative bias, down edged 0.4 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.03 per cent. South Korea's stock markets are ​closed today in observance of Liberation Day.

Within commodities, Brent ​crude was steady at $88.50 a barrel after rising 6 per cent last week, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 0.3 per cent to $82.12 a barrel, having gained 5.4 per cent last ​week.

On Friday, key Wall Street indices stocks closed lower. The S&P 500 declined 0.17 per cent, the Nasdaq fell 0.28 per cent, while ​the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.20 per cent.

Stocks to watch today, Monday - August 17, 2026

Q1 results today: INDO-MIM Ltd, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd, Indrayani Biotech Ltd, Silverline Technologies Ltd and more

RIL: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has specified The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has specified maximum LPG production levels for 21 refineries and upstream companies, with combined production potential set at 63,810 tonnes a day. This is more than double the domestic LPG output in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and about 70 per cent of the country's daily consumption. The lion's share of the planned output has been set from Reliance Industries Ltd's older refinery, which would have to produce up to 18,000 tonnes a day of LPG.

Amber Enterprises: The electronics manufacturing services firm expects to start manufacturing Chinese smartphones under Oppo, OnePlus and Realme brands from the March 2027 quarter and double the output in the second year.

EaseMyTrip: The travel booking platform has reported a The travel booking platform has reported a net loss of ₹11.69 crore on a consolidated basis in Q1. Its revenue from operations rose to ₹134.7 crore, from ₹113.79 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses also shot up to ₹152.7 crore during the quarter, from ₹117.66 crore a year ago.

Patanjali Foods: The company has reported an 86 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹335.73 crore in Q1. The company has reported an 86 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹335.73 crore in Q1. Total income rose to ₹11,341.89 crore during the first quarter.

PhysicsWallah: The edtech major has reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss to ₹77.57 crore for the June quarter. Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 24.4 per cent to ₹1,053.95 crore.

Brigade Enterprises: The realty firm's sales bookings fell 5 per cent to ₹1,061 crore in Q1. It achieved pre-sales of ₹1,061 crore with a volume of 0.74 million sq ft in the quarter.

Max Estates: The realty firm has reported a 30 per cent The realty firm has reported a 30 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹8.35 crore for the quarter ended June. Its total income was flat at ₹80.07 crore in the quarter.

Puravankara Ltd: The realty firm has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹25.23 crore in Q1. Total income rose to ₹877.15 crore in the quarter.

NMDC: The PSU has posted a two per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,005.71 crore in Q1. Its total income stood at ₹7,142.54 crore.

Ather Energy: Its shareholders have approved a ₹1,200 crore preferential issue with 97.72 per cent of votes cast in favour of the resolution at an EGM. The preferential issue, together with the recently completed ₹1,300 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP), takes Ather Energy's total fundraise to about ₹2,500 crore.

Ashok Leyland: The company has reported a 1.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹667.77 crore for the first quarter. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹13,069.59 crore.

Voltas Ltd: It has reported a 51.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹212.76 crore in Q1. Revenue from operations stood at ₹4,673.5 crore.

Cochin Shipyard: The firm has reported a 19.36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹151.45 crore in Q1. Total income rose to ₹1,161.25 crore in the quarter.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The public sector lender is exploring raising funds through various means, including the QIP route to dilute the government's stake to meet Sebi's minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms. As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), all listed companies must maintain an MPS of 25 per cent.

Dixon Technologies: The electronic manufacturing services major has issued a continuing and irrevocable corporate guarantee of $220 million on behalf of its subsidiary, Padget Electronics, in favour of Lenovo Ireland International Ltd.

ONGC: The PSU has secured a licence from the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), allowing it to resume full operations in Venezuela after years of limiting activity because of sanctions-related risks.

Jindal Stainless: The company will e investing ₹900 crore to increase its cold rolling capacity to cater to the rising demand of the product from sectors such as automotive, appliances, and food processing.

Lodha Developers: The realty firm plans to launch 21 housing projects by March next year with an estimated revenue potential of ₹24,000 crore, as it looks to expand business amid strong demand.