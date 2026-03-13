Stocks to Watch today: ACME Solar, Gravita India, Kalpataru, Raymond Realty

Stocks to Watch today, Friday, March 13, 2026: The Indian equity markets are likely to start the week’s last trading session in the negative territory, weighed down by weak global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also indicate a weak start for the benchmark indices. The futures were quoted at 23,565, trading 163 points lower than the previous close at 06:58 AM on Friday.

In the region, South Korea’s Kospi was trading lower by 3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 2 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3 per cent. Among the global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower on Friday as oil prices surged amid renewed fears that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could further disrupt energy supplies, raising concerns about a potential global economic slowdown. The international benchmark Brent crude jumped 9.22 per cent to close at $100.46 per barrel on Thursday, marking the first time it has closed above $100 since August 2022.In the region, South Korea’s Kospi was trading lower by 3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 2 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices also ended lower after Iranian strikes on two oil tankers pushed crude prices toward $100 per barrel, intensifying inflation concerns and prompting investors to pull back from equities. The S&P 500 fell 1.52 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.78 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

ACME Solar Holdings: The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary ACME Sun Power, has commissioned the second phase of 33.335 MW / 160.51 MWh from the total 300 MW / 1,409.34 MWh capacity of its battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Phalodi and Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The commercial operation date (COD) for Phase II is scheduled for March 14. With this development, ACME Sun Power’s commissioned capacity stands at 66.67 MW / 320.99 MWh out of the total 300 MW / 1,409.34 MWh capacity.

Aurobindo Pharma: The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection at Unit-IV of APL Healthcare Limited , a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, located at Palchur village and part of Palepalem Village, Naidupeta Mandal, SPSR Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh, from December 08 to December 17, 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the regulator issued a ‘Form 483’ with five observations. The facility has now received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) classifying it as ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ (VAI), and the inspection has been closed.

Godrej Properties: The company has announced the acquisition of an approximately 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore through an outright purchase. It plans to develop a premium plotted residential project with a developable potential of about 1.1 million sq. ft. and an estimated revenue potential of ₹450 crore.

Raymond Realty: The company informed the exchanges that The company informed the exchanges that Ten X Realty Limited (TXRL), a material subsidiary of Raymond Realty, has received a show cause notice from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle 8(1), Mumbai. The notice relates to a survey conducted on September 25, 2025, under Section 133A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, in which the department has identified certain allegations.

KPI Green Energy: The company has energised an additional 35 MWp of solar capacity, taking its total operational independent power producer (IPP) capacity to 589 MWp. With projects currently in hand, the company expects to commission an additional 1,582 MWp in the near term, which would expand its total IPP portfolio to 2.17 GWp.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company has been declared the preferred bidder for the mining lease of the Juipahar New Umrangso Limestone Block (A and B) in Assam. The limestone blocks cover an area of 405 hectares. Separately, the board has approved the acquisition of a 77.96 percent equity stake in NECEM Cements.

Manorama Industries: The company has announced that its board has approved raising up to ₹500 crore through the issuance of equity shares, non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants or other convertible securities, via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other method.

Max Financial Services: The company informed the exchanges that its board has approved raising up to ₹2,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) or other methods. The funds will primarily be used to meet the funding requirements of its material subsidiary, Axis Max Life Insurance, to support business growth and expansion, with the balance allocated for general corporate purposes.

Gravita India: The company has announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire a 98.95 percent stake in Rashtriya Metal Industries for ₹559.08 crore. The transaction is expected to close by March 31, 2026.

Kalpataru: The company has announced the signing of a redevelopment project for Shree Mahalakshmi CHS located off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. The project spans approximately 3 acres and has a total potential carpet area of about 0.4 million sq. ft., with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around ₹1,400 crore.

Nectar Lifesciences: The company informed the exchanges that it has entered into an inter-corporate loan agreement worth up to ₹100 crore with Avensis Exports, a subsidiary of the company.

Indian Overseas Bank: The lender has reduced its one-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points, effective March 15, while the MCLR for other tenures remains unchanged.