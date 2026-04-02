Stocks to Watch today: Acme Solar, Indian Oil, Power Grid, Glenmark Pharma

Stocks to Watch today, Thursday, April 2, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a negative start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on the week's last trading session. The futures were quoted at 22,439, trading lower by 361 points at 07:10 AM.

Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed tomorrow, April 3, 2026, on account of Good Friday. Among global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region reversed their gains on Thursday as investors digested US President Donald Trump's comments on the Iran war. In his address, Trump reiterated that US objectives in Iran were nearly achieved, adding that "we have all the cards" in the conflict. Following his speech, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.4 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.82 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.48 per cent lower.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices finished higher on Wednesday, driven by strong gains in Alphabet and other major stocks, after Trump hinted that the Middle East conflict could be nearing its end. The broader S&P 500 settled higher by 0.72 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.16 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a 0.48 per cent gain.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

Banking Stocks: Shares of several banks including Indian Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, among others, will be in the spotlight today after they reported their January–March quarter business updates.

Auto Stocks: Shares of several auto companies including Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, and TVS Motor Company, among others, are set to remain in focus today after they reported their March 2026 sales figures.

Acme Solar Holdings: The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary ACME Sun Power Private Limited, has commissioned the fourth phase of 33.333 MW/160.48 MWh out of the 300 MW/1409.34 MWh capacity of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project located at Village: Badi Sid, Tehsil-Bap, Dist: Phalodi and Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Indian Oil Corporation: The state-owned company said its refineries achieved the highest-ever crude throughput of 75.4 million metric tonnes (MMT), supported by an operational reliability of 99.5 per cent. Pipeline throughput also touched a record 105.3 MMT during FY26.

Lupin: The drugmaker has informed the exchanges that its arm will acquire a 43.38 per cent stake in Multicare Pharmaceuticals Philippines, Inc. (MPPI) in a deal valued at up to US $39.6 million, as it moves to strengthen its presence in the Philippines market.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a License Agreement for Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Srinagar. The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.

YES Bank: The private sector lender said S Anantharaman has been appointed as chief risk officer (CRO). Anantharaman will lead the bank’s enterprise-wide risk framework, overseeing credit policy, operational and enterprise risk, market risk, information security, model governance, data analytics, and data privacy and protection.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company has been declared a successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish the Inter-State Transmission System for the project “Transmission System Strengthening at Tumkur-II for Integration of Additional RE Potential (2.7 GW)” on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma major announced a strategic shift to directly manage the commercialization and distribution of its nasal spray Ryaltris in the United States, taking a step towards strengthening its innovative portfolio and on-ground presence.

Inox Clean Energy: The company has acquired Vibrant Energy, a Macquarie-owned renewable energy independent power producer (IPP), at an enterprise value of about ₹5,000 crore on Wednesday.

Latent View Analytics: The company has informed the exchanges that LatentView Analytics Corporation (Incorporated in New Jersey), a material and wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has executed a Simple Agreement for Future Equity Notes (SAFE Notes) on April 1, 2026, for a strategic investment of $3,000,000 in Healtheon AI INC. (a Delaware Corporation), specialized in Agentic-AI framework for Revenue Cycle Management (‘RCM’) services for healthcare providers in the U.S.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company announced that it renewed its master franchise agreement for operating Domino’s stores in the country for a 15-year term.