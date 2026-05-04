Stocks to Watch today: Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Tata Tech, D-Mart

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, May 4, 2026: The GIFT Nifty futures indicated a favorable start for the benchmark Indian equity indices in the week’s first trading session. At 06:53 AM, the futures were quoted at 24,258, up 160 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, South Korean stocks rose to a fresh record high, following their strongest monthly gain in April. Investors remained cautious amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, along with a US initiative to reopen shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. The Kospi index was trading 2.81 per cent higher, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.22 per cent.

Oil prices declined following the announcement. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for July delivery fell 0.59 per cent to $101.34 per barrel, while Brent crude futures dropped 0.27 per cent to $107.88 per barrel.

Markets in Japan and China remained closed due to public holidays.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq settled at record high closing levels and ended with gains of 0.29 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively, supported by strong corporate earnings and a decline in crude oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

Auto stocks: Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, Escorts Kubota, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Atul Auto, Tata Motors (Passenger and Commercial Vehicles), and Eicher Motors will remain in focus following Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, Escorts Kubota, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Atul Auto, Tata Motors (Passenger and Commercial Vehicles), and Eicher Motors will remain in focus following April sales data

Adani Enterprises: The company reported a The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹166.79 crore in Q4FY26 , compared with a profit of ₹4,014.90 crore a year ago, as higher depreciation and other costs weighed on earnings. Total income rose to ₹33,187.11 crore from ₹27,601.64 crore.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has informed the exchanges that DoT informed that the The telecom operator has informed the exchanges that DoT informed that the committee finalized AGR dues at ₹64,046 crore as of December 31, 2025.

Siemens: The company has announced that it has received an internal work allocation from its group company for manufacturing bogies, traction motors, and gearboxes valued at ₹1,825 crore on March 25, 2026.

NCC: The company has secured four orders in April 2026 totaling ₹1,703.27 crore (excl. GST), including ₹929.96 crore for Buildings, ₹603.41 crore for Electrical, and ₹169.90 crore for Transportation divisions.

Bank of India: The bank's board has approved capital raising up to ₹7,500 crore via Basel-III compliant Tier-I and Tier-II bonds (₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore, respectively) for FY27.

Q4 results today

Tata Technologies, Tata Chemicals, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Ambuja Cements, Godrej Properties, KEI Industries, Petronet LNG, Ather Energy, Exide Industries, Manappuram Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, Jindal Stainless, Wockhardt, Aarti Industries, Computer Age Management Services, Sobha, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jyothy Labs, IIFL Capital Services, SG MART, CSB Bank, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals, Infinity Infoway, Desco Infratech, SNL Bearings, Key Corporation, Nalin Lease Finance, Southern Magnesium and Chemicals, Thakral Services (India), Accord Synergy, Nacl Industries, Quess Corp, Antelopus Selan Energy, Indokem, Oriental Hotels, Krishival Foods, South West Pinnacle Exploration, Shiva Cement, De Nora India, Nath Bio-Genes, Shera Energy, Atvo Enterprises.