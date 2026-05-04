Stocks to Watch today: Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Tata Tech, D-Mart
Stocks to Watch today, May 4, 2026: Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, M&M, Tata Motors (PV and CV), and Eicher Motors will remain in focus following April sales data
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
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Stocks to Watch today, Monday, May 4, 2026: The GIFT Nifty futures indicated a favorable start for the benchmark Indian equity indices in the week’s first trading session. At 06:53 AM, the futures were quoted at 24,258, up 160 points from the previous close.
Among global peers, South Korean stocks rose to a fresh record high, following their strongest monthly gain in April. Investors remained cautious amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, along with a US initiative to reopen shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. The Kospi index was trading 2.81 per cent higher, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.22 per cent.
US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States would attempt to “free” ships stranded due to the Strait of Hormuz closure since the start of the Iran conflict. The initiative, called “Project Freedom,” will focus on assisting civilian vessels from non-conflict countries to exit the contested waterway safely.
Oil prices declined following the announcement. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for July delivery fell 0.59 per cent to $101.34 per barrel, while Brent crude futures dropped 0.27 per cent to $107.88 per barrel.
Markets in Japan and China remained closed due to public holidays.
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On Friday, May 1, 2026, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq settled at record high closing levels and ended with gains of 0.29 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively, supported by strong corporate earnings and a decline in crude oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31 per cent.
Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:
Auto stocks: Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, Escorts Kubota, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Atul Auto, Tata Motors (Passenger and Commercial Vehicles), and Eicher Motors will remain in focus following April sales data.
Adani Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹166.79 crore in Q4FY26, compared with a profit of ₹4,014.90 crore a year ago, as higher depreciation and other costs weighed on earnings. Total income rose to ₹33,187.11 crore from ₹27,601.64 crore.
Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart): The company posted a 19.17 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹656.42 crore in Q4FY26, up from ₹550.79 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased 18.9 per cent to ₹17,683.86 crore.
Central Depository Services (India): The depository's consolidated net profit stood at ₹80 crore in Q4FY26 against ₹100 crore a year ago. Total income rose to ₹268 crore from ₹256 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender's consolidated net profit rose 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,423 crore in Q4FY26. Standalone net profit increased 13 per cent to ₹4,027 crore from ₹3,552 crore, aided by lower provisions and improving asset quality.
Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) approved a new business line—Photovoltaic (PV) ingot and wafer manufacturing—with an estimated investment of ₹6,500 crore.
Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has informed the exchanges that DoT informed that the committee finalized AGR dues at ₹64,046 crore as of December 31, 2025.
Siemens: The company has announced that it has received an internal work allocation from its group company for manufacturing bogies, traction motors, and gearboxes valued at ₹1,825 crore on March 25, 2026.
NCC: The company has secured four orders in April 2026 totaling ₹1,703.27 crore (excl. GST), including ₹929.96 crore for Buildings, ₹603.41 crore for Electrical, and ₹169.90 crore for Transportation divisions.
Bank of India: The bank's board has approved capital raising up to ₹7,500 crore via Basel-III compliant Tier-I and Tier-II bonds (₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore, respectively) for FY27.
Q4 results today
Tata Technologies, Tata Chemicals, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Ambuja Cements, Godrej Properties, KEI Industries, Petronet LNG, Ather Energy, Exide Industries, Manappuram Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, Jindal Stainless, Wockhardt, Aarti Industries, Computer Age Management Services, Sobha, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jyothy Labs, IIFL Capital Services, SG MART, CSB Bank, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals, Infinity Infoway, Desco Infratech, SNL Bearings, Key Corporation, Nalin Lease Finance, Southern Magnesium and Chemicals, Thakral Services (India), Accord Synergy, Nacl Industries, Quess Corp, Antelopus Selan Energy, Indokem, Oriental Hotels, Krishival Foods, South West Pinnacle Exploration, Shiva Cement, De Nora India, Nath Bio-Genes, Shera Energy, Atvo Enterprises.
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Topics : Markets stocks to watch Stocks in focus auto stocks Share Market Today S&P BSE Sensex Adani Enterprises Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results share market Gift Nifty Asian markets
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 7:23 AM IST