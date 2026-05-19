Stocks to watch today: Adani stocks, JSW Steel, Indian Oil, Astral, Lupin

Stocks to watch today: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are expected to witness a positive start on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues. At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 67 points higher at 23,682.

Asian markets were mixed after oil prices eased slightly following reports that US President Donald Trump had postponed a planned military strike on Iran to allow negotiations to continue.

Investors also assessed Japan’s first-quarter GDP data, which showed the economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.1 per cent in the first three months of the year. Investors will keep an eye on the meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung scheduled for today.

Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI was down 3.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.11 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.47 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index also gained over 0.95 per cent.

Brent crude was down 2.33 per cent at $109.5 per barrel, and WTI crude fell 1.82 per cent to $102.5.

Overnight, the US markets settled mixed, with technology stocks dragging benchmarks lower as Treasury yields extended gains. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.3 per cent higher.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, May 19:

Adani Group stocks: Shares of all 10 listed Adani Group companies are likely to remain in focus after the US Department of Justice dropped all criminal charges against founder and chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani. The move effectively brings the high-profile securities and wire fraud case in New York to a close, with prosecutors reportedly concluding that the allegations could not be sustained.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs): Shares of OMCs, including BPCL, HPCL, and Indian Oil, will be in focus after Shares of OMCs, including BPCL, HPCL, and Indian Oil, will be in focus after petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday (May 19, 2026), marking the second hike in less than a week. Following the revision, petrol prices in Delhi increased to ₹98.64 per litre from ₹97.77, while diesel rates rose to ₹91.58 per litre from ₹90.67, according to industry sources.

JSW Steel: JSW Energy JSW Energy sold 2.5 crore shares of JSW Steel through block deals worth around ₹3,150 crore, according to NSE data released on Monday. Among the buyers, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund acquired 1.5 crore shares worth about ₹1,890 crore at ₹1,260 per share, while SBI Mutual Fund purchased 1 crore shares valued at nearly ₹1,260 crore at the same price.

Puravankara: The real estate company reported a net profit of ₹110 crore in the January-March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), a turnaround from a loss of ₹88 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue jumped 117.3 per cent to ₹1,501.9 crore, as compared to ₹541.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Afcons Infrastructure: The company reported a net loss of ₹88.4 crore in Q4FY26 as against the profit of ₹110.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its revenue dropped 18.9 per cent to ₹2,613.8 crore as compared to ₹3,223.3 crore.

Astral: The company's revenue in the March 2026 quarter increased 24.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,089 crore compared to ₹1,681 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit jumped 18.8 per cent to ₹213 crore compared to ₹179 crore. The board has declared a dividend of ₹2.5 per share.

Indian Oil: The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the Q4FY26 increased marginally to ₹2.36 trillion as compared to ₹2.21 trillion in the year-ago period. Its net profit rose to ₹14,458 crore, up 78 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹8,123 crore in the year-ago period.

Lupin: The pharma major has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated New Drug Application for Revefenacin Inhalation Solution, 175 mcg/3 mL unit-dose vials.

Eicher Motors: The automobile manufacturer announced that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved a 215.7-acre land parcel at Tada for the company's proposed greenfield manufacturing expansion, with an estimated investment of up to ₹2,500 crore.

Indraprashta Gas: The company reported a 21 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹277.08 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its revenue from operations grew 6 per cent to ₹4,571.49 crore compared to ₹4,322.71 crore a year earlier.

Triveni Turbines: The industrial steam turbine manufacturer reported a net profit of ₹101.9 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year from ₹93.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue grew 26.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹680 crore from ₹538 crore in the same period last year.