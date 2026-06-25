Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Adani Power, Vedanta, Rajesh Exports, IRFC

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty signals a positive start for domestic equity benchmarks on Thursday, tracking gains across Asian markets on improving global sentiment. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty signals a positive start for domestic equity benchmarks on Thursday, tracking gains across Asian markets on improving global sentiment. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,122, up 99 points, or 0.41 per cent, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open higher. Earlier on Wednesday, the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 197.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 24,021.65.

At last check, South Korea's KOSPI surged 5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 3.5 per cent. Australia's ASX 200, however, traded marginally lower, down 0.2 per cent.

Within commodities, oil prices edged lower, with Brent crude down 1.6 per cent at $72.5 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude falling 1.5 per cent to $69.26.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street indices ended on a mixed note. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed in the red, down 0.43 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, settled 0.35 per cent higher.

Stocks to watch on Thursday, June 25,2026

Adani Power: Gautam Adani has said that Gautam Adani has said that Adani Power is implementing a capital expenditure programme of over ₹2 trillion with a target of reaching 45 gigawatts (GW) of capacity over the next five years.

Vedanta: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned company Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd (VPPL) to foray into real estate sector. VPPL will serve as a strategic vehicle for The company has incorporated a wholly-owned company Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd (VPPL) to foray into real estate sector. VPPL will serve as a strategic vehicle for Vedanta's real estate business and related activities.

Rajesh Exports: ED has alleged that the company's key business indicators OMCs, paint stocks: Meanwhile, shares of oil marketing companies like IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, and paint manufacturing firms like Berger Paints, Asian aints, among others will remain in focus today as crude prices extended their decline, edging closer to pre-war levels as stranded tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz following ​an initial accord to end the US-Israeli war with Iran. ED has alleged that the company's key business indicators showed "significant" departures from normal commercial practices , in addition to the non-availability of records related to foreign transactions.

Swiggy: In a senior-level leadership reshuffle at Swiggy Instamart, chief operating officer Ankit Jain and chief business officer Hari Kumar have In a senior-level leadership reshuffle at Swiggy Instamart, chief operating officer Ankit Jain and chief business officer Hari Kumar have resigned from the quick-commerce platform . Sources said that the company has already identified a replacement for one of the positions, and the individual will take over the role in the coming weeks.

Bandhan Bank: The bank has increased interest rates on select fixed deposits by up to 20 bps, offering senior citizens a maximum return of 7.95 per cent on deposits with a tenure of two years to less than three years.

Torrent Power: The company has raised ₹3,800 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The lender has approved a proposal for raising up to ₹1,750 crore from a mix of debt and equity to fund business growth.

Hindustan Copper: The state-owned company has received forest clearance from the government of Rajasthan for mining at Chandmari copper mine in the state.

IRFC: The OFS will open for retail investors today. As per data, institutional investors over-subscribed the government's offer for sale (OFS) on Wednesday. Non-retail investors put in bids for over 18.74 crore IRFC shares, or 1.59 times of over 11.76 crore shares reserved for them. The government is selling up to 2 per cent stake or 26.13 crore shares in IRFC at a floor price of ₹91.

Bharti Airtel: The company has added ₹7.64 trillion in value over the past five years. This makes Airtel the biggest wealth creator in India’s private sector during the period. In another related development, S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Airtel to 'BBB+', citing high growth in Africa and India, as well as balance sheet discipline.

HCLTech: The IT company has announced an expanded partnership with Nokia, to accelerate the adoption of autonomous networks through AI-driven network automation and co-innovation of network automation RAN applications (rApps) with four new rApps hosted on Nokia’s SMO Marketplace.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel has acquired 199,07,40,741 equity shares of face value USD 0.0864 each aggregating to USD 172 million (₹1,625.29 crore) in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (‘TSHP’), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company. Post this acquisition, TSHP will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

Reliance Industries: Karkinos Healthcare, a step-down subsidiary of RIL, has completed HPV DNA screening for over one lakh women across India, marking an important milestone in expanding access to high-quality cervical cancer screening and follow-up care.

Jubilant Pharmova: The company said that its wholly-owned step down subsidiary Jubilant Generics Limited has received a Rectification Order dated June 23, 2026, for AY 2023-24 reducing total tax adjustments made from ₹107.89 crore to ₹42.41 crore. The subsidiary has got the relief from the relevant Transfer Pricing Officer thereby restoring the tax losses of ₹65.48 crore.

NLC India: Its subsidiary NLC India Renewables Limited has signed a JV agreement with OREDA Ltd for establishment, operation & maintenance of 1000 MW Green Energy in the first phase and Development of any other objectives, assets, ancillary activities in the Green energy area not limited to this by forward and backward integration in the state of Odisha.