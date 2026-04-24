Stocks to Watch today, Apr 24: RIL, Infosys, Hindustan Zinc, Cyient, Dabur

Stocks to Watch today, April 24: Indian equity markets are likely to open higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump said Indian equity markets are likely to open higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks . At 7:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 85 points higher at 24,248.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.64 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.19 per cent, mainland China's CSI 300 lost 0.56 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.7 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE On Wall Street, all three major indices ended lower overnight. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.41 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively, while the Dow Jones declined 0.36 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today, April 24, 2026:

Results today: Reliance Industries, Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green Energy, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, DCB Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Lodha Developers, L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Supreme Petrochem, Tanla Platforms, and Zensar Technologies are scheduled to report their Reliance Industries, Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green Energy, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, DCB Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Lodha Developers, L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Supreme Petrochem, Tanla Platforms, and Zensar Technologies are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings

Infosys: The IT major posted a The IT major posted a 20.9 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹8,501 crore in Q4FY26 , while revenue grew 13.4 per cent to ₹46,402 crore — surpassing Bloomberg estimates of ₹7,495 crore and ₹46,135 crore, respectively. However, the company guided for a modest 1.5-3.5 per cent revenue growth in constant currency for FY27, lower than last year's 3-3.5 per cent guidance.

Cyient: Net profit for Q4FY26 fell sharply to ₹54.8 crore, from ₹170.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations was nearly flat at ₹1,926.9 crore, against ₹1,909.2 crore a year ago.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: Net profit jumped 33.49 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹207.53 crore in Q4FY26, from ₹155.46 crore a year ago. Revenue grew 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,287.76 crore, against ₹1,134.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Energy Solutions: , marginally higher than ₹713.66 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations grew to ₹7,443.27 crore, from ₹6,374.58 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit came in at ₹722.65 crore in Q4FY26 , marginally higher than ₹713.66 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations grew to ₹7,443.27 crore, from ₹6,374.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Mahindra Logistics: The company swung to a net profit of ₹20.19 crore in Q4FY26, from a net loss of ₹6.75 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose to ₹1,791.41 crore, against ₹1,569.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): Net profit rose to ₹129.77 crore in Q4FY26, from ₹117.11 crore a year ago. Revenue grew to ₹174.3 crore, against ₹142.24 crore in the year-ago period.

UTI AMC: The asset management company slipped to a net loss of ₹67 crore in Q4FY26, from a net profit of ₹87 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations edged up to ₹390 crore, from ₹376 crore in the year-ago period.

CIE Automotive India: Net profit for Q1CY26 rose to ₹233.7 crore, from ₹218.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations came in at ₹1,331.9 crore, against ₹1,163.4 crore a year ago.

Aditya Birla Real Estate: Birla Estates, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate, Birla Estates, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate, recorded a booking value of ₹8,136 crore for FY26 , with the NCR region leading overall performance, driven by strong demand for newly launched projects and sustained traction in established developments.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: KIMS has entered into a non-commercial brand association agreement with Dakshayani Healthcare Services (Renova), a specialised oncology organisation with expertise in cancer research, academic supervision, and cancer centre management across India.

Gujarat Gas: The authorised piped natural gas supplier in Morbi has reaffirmed its commitment to uninterrupted gas supply and price stability for the region's ceramic industry amid recent geopolitical disruptions.

Shyam Metalics and Energy: The company is planning to invest around ₹700 crore to set up an aluminium flat rolled products and foil manufacturing facility in Sambalpur, Odisha, as it expands into value-added downstream segments, according to a Business Standard report.