Stocks to Watch today, Apr 23: SBI Life, Trent, Infosys, BEL, L&T Tech

Stocks to Watch today, April 23, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-down on Thursday as concerns mounted over a prolonged West Asia conflict. At 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 189 points lower at 24,193.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade. Japan and South Korea stocks hit a record high but pared gains later. Last seen, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.22 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.52 per cent. Mainland China's CSI 300 rose 0.24 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.52 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in focus on April 23, 2026:

Results today: Infosys, Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, CIE Automotive India, Cyient, Indian Energy Exchange, Mahindra Logistics, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Union Bank of India, and UTI Asset Management Company are scheduled to release their Infosys, Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, CIE Automotive India, Cyient, Indian Energy Exchange, Mahindra Logistics, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Union Bank of India, and UTI Asset Management Company are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings

Trent: The Tata group retail firm reported a The Tata group retail firm reported a 32.57 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹413 crore in Q4FY26 , from ₹311.6 crore a year ago. The board has approved a bonus issue of one equity share for every two shares held, and recommended a dividend of 600 per cent, or ₹6 per equity share of ₹1 each.

L&T Technology Services: The company posted a The company posted a net profit of ₹332 crore in Q4FY26 , up from ₹311 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations came in at ₹2,857.9 crore, against ₹2,637.8 crore a year ago.

Oracle Financial Services Software: Net profit jumped 30.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹841.7 crore in Q4FY26, from ₹643.9 crore a year ago. Revenue grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,065.2 crore, against ₹1,716.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Communications: The company reported a The company reported a net profit of ₹263.25 crore in Q4FY26 , sharply lower than ₹1,040.34 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose to ₹6,554.15 crore, from ₹5,990.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Delta Corp: Net profit came in at ₹50.58 crore in Q4FY26, down from ₹59.35 crore a year ago. Revenue stood at ₹120.16 crore, against ₹136.06 crore in the year-ago period.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has cancelled a recent tender for hiring jack-up rigs, citing a sharp and "unusual" escalation in procurement rates and concerns over competitive integrity.

Godrej Industries: The group plans to invest ₹5,000-7,000 crore in its unlisted businesses over the next five years, as part of its ambition to achieve a group market capitalisation of ₹5 trillion by 2031.

JSW Steel: The company is reportedly set to sign a fresh joint venture agreement with Japan's JFE Steel Corporation on April 24 for a 6 mtpa expansion of Bhushan Power and Steel in Sambalpur, Odisha.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has reserved its order on Vedanta's two petitions challenging the selection of Adani Enterprises' bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates through the insolvency process.

BEL: Bharat Electronics has secured orders worth ₹569 crore, comprising avionics, electronic warfare systems, high-energy lasers, communication equipment, tank sub-systems, laser-based fuzes, test equipment, upgrades, spares, and services.

Zodiac Energy: The company has received a letter of intent from an international entity based in Zambia for the execution of a solar power project worth $3.29 million.