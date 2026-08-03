Stocks to watch today: Maruti Suzuki, ITC, ZEEL, Voda Idea, auto stocks

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market's benchmark indices are poised for a solid upmove on Monday, August 3, defying the tepid Asian market mood as investors cheered the sharp decline in crude oil prices following hopes of peace in West Asia.

US President Donald Trump called off an imminent attack on Iran to reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resolve the impasse over Tehran's nuclear capabilities. This sent Brent crude oil prices more than 6 per cent lower to $82.4 per barrel.

Gift Nifty , as of 7.43 AM, was up 176 points or 0.72 per cent at 24,625, signalling a gap-up start to Dalal Street.

Meanwhile, Asian peers traded on a sombre mood, led by losses in South Korea's KOSPI index that shed 3.55 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.4 per cent while Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.33 per cent.

On Friday, US stocks closed in the green. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.70%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1 per cent.

Stocks to watch today (August 3, 2026)

Earnings today: CAMS, DLF, Escorts Kubota, Inox India, Mobikwik, Nazara Technologies, IREDA, Torrent Power.

Maruti Suzuki: India's largest carmaker India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported a 9.11 per cent decline in its Q1 consolidated net profit to Rs 3,446.9 crore, hit by higher expenses, specially material costs. Total revenue from operations was up 35.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 52,469.8 crore. The board approved four compressed biogas (CBG) projects worth Rs 561 crore.

ITC: ITC Limited posted a 27 per cent Y-o-Y fall in quarterly profit to Rs 3,759 crore, as fresh cigarette tax hikes this year squeezed margins, while price hikes weighed on demand for pricier brands. READ MORE : ITC Limited posted a 27 per cent Y-o-Y fall in quarterly profit to Rs 3,759 crore, as fresh cigarette tax hikes this year squeezed margins, while price hikes weighed on demand for pricier brands.

HFCL: The company has secured export orders worth ~$54.81 million (equivalent to ~Rs 522.73 crore), for the supply of optical fiber cables from renowned international customers.

Coal India: The PSU company recorded a robust operational performance in July FY26-27, registering a 8.44 per cent growth in coal production to 50.36 million tonnes (MT) and 18.38 per cent increase in coal supplies to 64.19 MT, over the corresponding period last year. The coal supplied in July FY27 marks the highest-ever coal offtake for the month of July in any financial year.

Muthoot Finance: Gold loan NBFC Gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance reported a 43 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to ₹2,825 crore for the first quarter ended June 2026. The board in its meeting also recommended the appointment of Alexander George as the managing director of the company, effective October 1, 2026.

IOCL: Oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) posted a net loss of ₹1,141 crore for the quarter ended June compared with a profit of ₹6,808 crore for the same period last year amid higher input costs. Oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) posted a net loss of ₹1,141 crore for the quarter ended June compared with a profit of ₹6,808 crore for the same period last year amid higher input costs. READ MORE

Auto stocks: Several auto stocks like Tata Motors CV and Eicher Motors among others will be in focus today after reporting the July sales report over the weekend.

ZEEL: Sebi on Friday imposed penalties ​totalling Rs 1.48 crore on Zee ‌Entertainment Enterprises' (ZEEL) Chief Executive Punit Goenka and Founder-Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra for securities law violations. It also barred ​Goenka and Chandra from the securities market ??for one year. ZEEL said it was seeking legal advice on it. READ MORE Sebi on Friday imposed penalties ​totalling Rs 1.48 crore on Zee ‌Entertainment Enterprises' (ZEEL) Chief Executive Punit Goenka and Founder-Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra for securities law violations. It also barred ​Goenka and Chandra from the securities market ??for one year. ZEEL said it was seeking legal advice on it.

Bharat Electronics: Navratna defence PSU, Navratna defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 847 crore since the last disclosure on July 13, the company said.

Vodafone Idea: The company has received a notice from DoT to to pay liquidated damages amounting to Rs 26.83 crore for alleged default in compliance of minimum rollout obligations in respect of spectrum allocated under Spectrum Auction conducted in 2022.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ witnessed a growth in net profit of 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,894.79 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from ₹2,278.63 crore a year-ago.