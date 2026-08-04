Stocks to watch: LIC, Bharti Airtel, BSE, Dabur, IREDA & others

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market looked set to take a breather on Tuesday, August 4, after a sharp four-day rally. The global sentiment was mixed while crude oil prices held steady in early trade today. As of 7.43 AM, The Indian stock market looked set to take a breather on Tuesday, August 4, after a sharp four-day rally. The global sentiment was mixed while crude oil prices held steady in early trade today. As of 7.43 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down 21 points or 0.09 per cent at 24,647.50.

Asian markets were off to a cautious start despite an overnight rally in US stocks. South Korea's Kospi index gained 0.76 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.57 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 1 per cent.

Wall Street, meanwhile, ended sharply higher amid US-Iran war peace hopes and easing crude oil prices. Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.32 per cent, S&P 500 gained 1.48 per cent and Nasdaq 100 added 1.78 per cent.

In the commodity market, oil prices rebounded after a sharp plunge as oil supply risks linger. Brent futures rose 0.7 per cent to $84.39 a ​barrel and US WTI crude to $80.95.

Stocks to watch today (August 4)

Earnings today: Bharti Airtel, BSE, Deepak Nitrite, Godrej Properties, Emami, Kalyan Jewellers, MCX, Marico, Nykaa, ONGC, PNB Housing and UBL among key companies slated to post their earnings today. Also Read | Bharti Airtel, BSE, Deepak Nitrite, Godrej Properties, Emami, Kalyan Jewellers, MCX, Marico, Nykaa, ONGC, PNB Housing and UBL among key companies slated to post their earnings today.Also Read | Bharti Airtel Q1 preview: Analysts see 15% revenue growth

LIC: The government is looking to sell a 6.5 per cent stake in insurance behemoth LIC through a two-day offer for sale (OFS), which begins on Tuesday. Floor price for LIC's stake sale has been fixed at ₹382 per share. : The government is looking to sell a 6.5 per cent stake in insurance behemoth LIC through a two-day offer for sale (OFS), which begins on Tuesday. Floor price for LIC's stake sale has been fixed at ₹382 per share. READ MORE

IEX: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) faced a setback after the Supreme Court dismissed its challenge to Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) market-coupling framework at this stage. Apex court said that the work on price discovery for electricity can continue for now.

IOCL: Oil marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation, plans to invest about ₹1 trillion in petrochemical projects over the next five to six years, the company's management informed on Monday during an investor call.

DLF: Real estate major DLF reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) : Real estate major DLF reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹793.9 crore for the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27), even as the firm looks at expanding its housing and commercial portfolio. READ MORE

Restaurant Brands Asia: The operator of Burger King in India reported a decline in consolidated net loss to ₹28.35 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹42 crore in the corresponding period last year. : The operator of Burger King in India reported a decline in consolidated net loss to ₹28.35 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹42 crore in the corresponding period last year. READ MORE

GRSE: Defence PSU company Garden Reach Shipbuilders has secured a ₹1,032-crore contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the construction of four platform supply vessels.

IREDA: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) reported a 37 per cent Y-o-Y rise in the net profit to ₹339 crore compared with ₹247 crore in the corresponding period last year, supported by higher income growth.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power reported an 11 per cent : Torrent Power reported an 11 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹662 crore in the first quarter of FY27 , from ₹742 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its revenue from operations grew 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,124 crore.

Dabur India: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said products sold on Dabur's website claimed some of its products were "100% Natural", "100% Pure" and "100% Organic", which were ‌ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers, prohibiting ​the sale of food products.

Paytm: Media reports suggest that three investors are looking to sell Paytm shares worth up to Rs 2,002 crore on Tuesday via block deals. The shares will be sold by Saif Partners India IV, Saif III Mauritius Company and Elevation Capital V, the reports said.

Ather Energy: Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at ₹51.09 crore in the June quarter, riding on strong sales. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹178.23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year.