Stocks to watch today: LIC, Trent, Bharti Airtel, NBCC, PB Fintech & others

Stocks to watch today: The The Indian stock market remained poised for a mildly positive start on Thursday, August 6, as oil prices continued to trade below $80 per barrel amid hopes of a resolution to West Asia war.

As of 7.40 AM, Gift Nifty futures traded 55 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 24,689.50.

However, the Asian peers took a breather after a sharp rise in AI-led surge in previous trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 1.7 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was down 4.75 per cent. Australian shares bucked the trend and rose 0.58 per cent.

In the overnight trade, US stocks ended mixed. Dow Jones registered a record high and closed 0.49 per cent higher amid US-Iran talks. However, S&P 500 lost 0.17 per cent, and Nasdaq declined after four days to settle 0.83 per cent lower.

On the commodity front, crude oil prices edged lower as Iran-Oman talks fuel hopes for West Asia peace deal. Brent crude futures ​fell 0.5 per cent to $79.08. US West Texas Intermediate ‌futures slipped 0.7 per cent to $74.69 a barrel.

Stocks to watch today (August 6)

Earnings Today: LIC India, Trent, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia, Samvardhana Motherson, Lupin and Emcure Pharma among key companies slated to post their results today.

Listing today: Shares of MV Electrosystems and Juniper Green Energy are slated to list on Dalal Street today. The GMP for MV Electrosystems signals 24 per cent listing pop and for Juniper, the gains could be 7 per cent. READ MORE : Shares of MV Electrosystems and Juniper Green Energy are slated to list on Dalal Street today. The GMP for MV Electrosystems signals 24 per cent listing pop and for Juniper, the gains could be 7 per cent.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea will focus on three priorities in FY27 — executing its network investment programme, strengthening market competitiveness and driving growth in customers and earnings, said Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla group, in FY26's annual report.

Airtel: Telecom firm Bharti Airtel sees : Telecom firm Bharti Airtel sees potential for raising tariffs on plans that offer unlimited data at lower price points, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Bayer CropScience: The company's : The company's profit surged 15.39 per cent to ₹321.6 crore for the first quarter of FY27, supported by improved gross margins driven by favourable pricing actions and a stronger product mix.

Brigade Hotel: The hotel company saw a massive 140 per cent : The hotel company saw a massive 140 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹17 crore in the June quarter from ₹7 crore, as debt repayment reduced finance costs and improved operational efficiency.

Dabur India: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning letter to home-grown FMCG major Dabur India citing significant violations of current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) at its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Silvassa. : The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning letter to home-grown FMCG major Dabur India citing significant violations of current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) at its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Silvassa. READ MORE

PB Fintech: The company saw its profit after tax growing 92 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹163 crore during Q1 FY27, while the total insurance premium was up 41 per cent YoY to ₹8,372 crore.

Biocon: Pharma company Biocon said its profit for April-June period saw a 53.36 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹136.8 crore.

Whirlpool India: The company reported a 30 per cent decline in Q1 net profit to ₹102.88 crore amid a rise in expenses.

NBCC (India): The company bagged orders worth ₹801.20 crore, including one from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for construction of an office complex Nelapadu, Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, and residential complex at Inavolu, Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.