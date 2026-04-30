Stocks to watch today: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a negative start on Thursday, April 30, amid weak global cues after a halt in US-Iran peace talks pushed crude oil prices higher, and the US Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish pause. At 7:57 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 84 points lower at 24,155.

Asian markets were trading lower on Thursday, following overnight losses on Wall Street as oil prices continued the rally, while the US Fed held interest rates steady . Crude oil prices climbed after The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump had told aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran. Brent crude rose about 2.15 per cent to around $120.56 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate added 1.23 per cent to $108.19.

Among the equities, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.82 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.72 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 per cent.

On Wednesday, the US stock market settled on a mixed note after the US Fed’s interest-rate decision and rise in crude oil prices. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and benchmark S&P 500 ended flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.57 per cent.

Here are the top stocks to watch today, April 30:

Q4 results today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and SEZ, ACC, Aster DM Healthcare, Central Bank of India, Cholamandalam Investment, Edelweiss Financial Services, Equitas Small Finance Bank, IDBI Bank, IndiaMart InterMESH, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Laurus Labs, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Aluminium Company, NSDL, RailTel Corporation of India, RR Kabel, and Sona BLW Precision, among others, are scheduled to announce their Oil related stocks: Shares of oil sector companies such as ONGC, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum, Oil India, Indian Oil Corporation, and Petronet PNG are expected to remain in focus today as Crude oil prices extended gains, breaching the $120 per barrel mark, driven by ongoing supply disruptions due to the Vedanta: Vedanta shares will trade ex-demerger today as the company will be demerged into five separate publicly listed companies - Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron and Steel, and the existing entity will continue to remain listed as Vedanta. Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and SEZ, ACC, Aster DM Healthcare, Central Bank of India, Cholamandalam Investment, Edelweiss Financial Services, Equitas Small Finance Bank, IDBI Bank, IndiaMart InterMESH, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Laurus Labs, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Aluminium Company, NSDL, RailTel Corporation of India, RR Kabel, and Sona BLW Precision, among others, are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings Shares of oil sector companies such as ONGC, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum, Oil India, Indian Oil Corporation, and Petronet PNG are expected to remain in focus today as Crude oil prices extended gains, breaching the $120 per barrel mark, driven by ongoing supply disruptions due to the continued blockade and closure of the Strait of Hormuz Vedanta shares will trade ex-demerger today as the company will be demerged into five separate publicly listed companies - Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron and Steel, and the existing entity will continue to remain listed as Vedanta.

Indegene: The company reported a 32.2 per cent decline in ₹79.7 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹117 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 32.8 per cent to ₹1,003.4 crore from ₹755.6 crore in Q4FY25.

IIFL Finance: The NBFC posted a net profit of ₹587 crore, more than double from ₹208 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue increased 42.6 per cent to ₹3,670 crore compared to ₹2,594 crore. The board of directors has approved a fundraise of ₹10,000 crore via NCDs.

Navin Flourine: The company's revenue increased 33.8 per cent to ₹938 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹701 crore in Q4FY25. Its Ebitda zoomed 80 per cent to ₹321 crore from ₹179 crore in Q4FY25. Net profit came in at ₹213 crore from ₹95 crore in the year-ago period. The company has announced a final dividend of ₹8.6 per share.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The company's total income grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,692 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹2,120 crore. It reported a net loss of ₹221 crore compared to ₹566 crore.

Waaree Energies: The renewable energy company reported a revenue of ₹8,480 crore, more than double from ₹4,004 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda jumped 71 per cent to ₹1,577 crore from ₹923 crore in the year-ago period. Its net profit grew 71.4 per cent to ₹1,061 crore as against ₹619 crore in the year-ago period.

Larsen & Toubro: The company has executed a share purchase agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail, a Government of Telangana Enterprise, for selling its entire stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, a subsidiary of the company, for a consideration of ₹1,461.47 crore. The divestment is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026.

Indian Hume Pipe Company: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for an order worth ₹458.69 crore from the Public Health & Municipal Engineering Department, Hyderabad, Telangana, for the execution of work under a water supply improvement scheme in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation under UIDF funding.