Stocks to Watch today: Banks, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors PV, Vedanta, Emami

Stocks to watch today, April 6: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a muted start on Monday as investors continue to assess the latest developments on the US-Iran and the rising crude oil prices.

Around 7:25 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 22,614.5 points, down 28 points or 0.12 per cent.

Japan and South Korea markets advanced on Monday, while most other Asian markets remained shut due to holidays, as investors assessed the latest developments in the Middle East over the weekend. US President Donald Trump escalated tensions on Sunday by issuing fresh threats against Iran, warning of potential strikes on power plants and civilian infrastructure starting Tuesday if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.22 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.35 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE US markets staged a late-session rebound on Thursday to end the holiday-shortened week largely higher, even as oil prices surged and investors assessed the latest developments around the West Asia war. The S&P 500 rose 0.11 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.18 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.13 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, April 6:

Bank stocks: Financial sector stocks including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDBI Bank, Bandhan Bank, AU Small Finance Banks, IDFC First Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of India, Capital Small Finance Bank, Central Bank of India, RBL Bank, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank will remain in focus on Monday, after the lenders reported their March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) business updates ahead of the Financial sector stocks including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDBI Bank, Bandhan Bank, AU Small Finance Banks, IDFC First Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of India, Capital Small Finance Bank, Central Bank of India, RBL Bank, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank will remain in focus on Monday, after the lenders reported their March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) business updates ahead of the results season

Steel Authority of India: The The Maharatna company has announced a change in its leadership , as Amarendu Prakash stepped down from his role as chairman and managing director effective April 1, 2026. Krishna Kumar Singh has been named the new chairman and managing director for an interim period of three months, beginning April 2, 2026.

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler maker The two-wheeler maker reported 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its March sales at 4.45 lakh units, compared to 3.69 lakh units in the same period last year. Exports also increased 21 per cent to 1.79 lakh units versus 1.48 lakh units a year ago.

Vedanta: The company reported that total aluminium production increased 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 613 kilo tonnes. Zinc India mined metal production increased 2 per cent to 315 kilo tonnes, however, Zinc International production increased 43 per cent to 5.51 million units. Silver production slipped to 176 kilo tonnes from 177 kilo tonnes.

Tata Motors PV: Jaguar Land Rover reported a Jaguar Land Rover reported a 61.1 per cent jump in March quarter sales . The company sold 95,300 units to dealers during the January–March period. However, on a year-on-year basis, sales were down 14.5 per cent.

Sobha: The realty major reported total sales of ₹2,039.3 crore in Q4FY26, up 11.1 per cent from ₹1,835.7 crore in the year-ago period. Average price realisation increased 29.6 per cent to ₹15,268 per square feet against ₹11,781 per square feet.

Emami: The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 73.5 per cent stake in Axiom Ayurveda. The Kolkata-based FMCG company previously held about 26.5 per cent in Axiom. In the first phase, Emami increased its holding by acquiring an additional 36.7 per cent. The full acquisition will be carried out in stages and is expected to be completed within the next three months. The overall deal is valued at up to ₹200 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has been awarded a Letter of Award (LoA) valued at ₹242.5 crore by South Central Railway. The scope of work includes the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of overhead equipment (OHE) upgrades, transitioning from the existing 1x25 kV system to a 2x25 kV AT feeding system. It also includes feeder and earthing works in the Ongole–Gudur section of the Vijayawada division.

GR Infraprojects: The company has executed a major ₹1,897.5 crore railway EPC agreement with West Central Railway for comprehensive infrastructure development in Madhya Pradesh. The project involves the construction of a new railway line from Km 124/400 to 165/380 between Bahari and Gondawali stations, including earthwork, multiple bridge categories, station buildings, tunnels, and track work with a 900-day completion period.

Dabur India: The FMCG company expects its consolidated revenues to grow in mid-single digits in the March quarter of FY26, led by a sequential recovery in the domestic market and double-digit growth from the international market.