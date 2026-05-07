Stocks to Watch today: BSE, MRF, L&T, Paytm, Meesho, Biocon, Bajaj Auto

Stocks to Watch today, Thursday, May 7, 2026: futures signalled a favourable start for benchmark Indian equity indices on Thursday, May 7, 2026. At 6:53 AM, the futures were quoted at 24,481, up 34 points from the previous close. GIFT Nifty futures signalled a favourable start for benchmark Indian equity indices on Thursday, May 7, 2026. At 6:53 AM, the futures were quoted at 24,481, up 34 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, Japanese stocks rose more than 4 per cent on Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 crossing the 62,000 mark for the first time, as Asia-Pacific markets rallied despite renewed tensions in the Middle East. The Nikkei 225 was last trading 4.39 per cent higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.82 per cent. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi reversed earlier gains and declined 1.11 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs, gaining 1.46 per cent and 2.03 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday. The rally was supported by signs of easing tensions in the Middle East conflict, while strong earnings from Advanced Micro Devices lifted chipmakers and other AI-related stocks. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session up 1.24 per cent.

Here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

One97 Communications (Paytm): The fintech giant posted a The fintech giant posted a consolidated net profit of ₹184 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), compared to a loss of ₹540 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, the Noida-based company’s net profit declined 18.2 per cent from ₹225 crore in Q3 FY26.

Bajaj Auto: The The automaker reported a sharp jump in its Q4 FY26 consolidated performance, with profit after tax (PAT) more than doubling to ₹3,662 crore, up 103 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while revenue from operations rose 41 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17,832 crore. For the full year, consolidated revenue from operations grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹62,905 crore, while PAT increased 47 per cent to ₹10,744 crore.

Meesho: The e-commerce firm narrowed its quarterly losses, reporting a The e-commerce firm narrowed its quarterly losses, reporting a net loss of ₹166.3 crore for the March quarter , down 88 per cent from a year earlier. The company had posted a loss of ₹1,391.4 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹490.7 crore in the preceding quarter. The Bengaluru-based company’s full-year loss narrowed 66 per cent to ₹1,357.7 crore in the latest fiscal year, from ₹3,941.7 crore a year earlier.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL): The company reported a profit attributable to owners of the company at ₹10.84 crore for Q4 FY26, against a The company reported a profit attributable to owners of the company at ₹10.84 crore for Q4 FY26, against a loss of ₹131.01 crore in Q4 FY25 . Revenue from operations in Q4 FY26 declined 79.07 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹82.61 crore.

South Indian Bank: The lender's The lender's net profit rose 19.30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹408 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹342 crore in the year-ago period, owing to a steep drop in provisions. The bank’s provisions during the quarter declined 84.82 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34 crore, compared to ₹224 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — rose 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹915 crore in Q4 FY26.

Indian Bank: Chennai-based Indian Bank is planning to raise capital through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in the third quarter of the current financial year to absorb the impact of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework, which comes into effect from April 2027.

Mahindra Lifespaces: The company has announced the launch of an ultra-premium residential development, Mahindra BeaconHill, in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi, with a potential gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,650 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The company has secured its largest-ever order in the domestic metals sector from JSW Steel, marking a significant milestone for its Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical, the company said on Tuesday. The “mega” order, classified in the ₹10,000-15,000 crore range, will see L&T undertake comprehensive engineering, procurement, and installation of key process facilities, including blast furnaces and steel melt shops.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation: Deepak Mining Solutions Limited (DMSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has completed the acquisition of Chardham Chemicals Private Limited, an explosives manufacturer, on May 6, 2026, at a total consideration of ₹121.45 crore, plus incidental legal and other transaction costs, in accordance with the agreement entered into on December 24, 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies: Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies incorporated in the UK, has executed a Statement of Work (SOW) with a customer for software licences, cloud services, and implementation services. The aggregate value of the agreement stands at GBP £1,125,608.

Q4 results today

BSE, MRF, Pidilite Industries, Biocon, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Lupin, Bharat Forge, Dabur India, Coromandel International, Thermax, Escorts Kubota, Karur Vysya Bank, V-Mart Retail, Indraprastha Gas, Craftsman Automation, ACME Solar Holdings, Vardhman Textiles, CCL Products India, Gravita India, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Mahanagar Gas, Vesuvius India, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, CarTrade Tech, Vikram Solar, Westlife Foodworld, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Sonata Software, Thyrocare Technologies, Shakti Pumps (India), Kennametal India, and Ceigall India.