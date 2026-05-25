Stocks to Watch today: Eicher Motors, NTPC, TVS Motor, Groww, Hindalco

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, May 25, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to kickstart the week’s first trading session on a positive note, mirroring gains in global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a favourable start for the benchmark equity indices. At 7:00 AM, the Indian equity markets are likely to kickstart the week’s first trading session on a positive note, mirroring gains in global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a favourable start for the benchmark equity indices. At 7:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 24,016, up 272 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, Japan’s Nikkei 225 breached the 65,000-mark for the first time on Monday, hitting a record high in holiday-thinned Asian trading after reports suggested that the crucial Strait of Hormuz may reopen soon. The development pushed oil prices lower and lifted investor sentiment.

US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, said negotiations with Iran were “proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner”, adding that he had told his representatives “not to rush into a deal as time is on [their] side.”

At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading higher by 3 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.06 per cent.

Markets in South Korea and Hong Kong are closed today on account of public holidays.

Markets in the US will also remain shut on Monday for Memorial Day. Earlier, on Friday, May 22, US stocks ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record closing high, as investors cheered signs of progress in talks to end the Middle East conflict and a strong corporate earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.58 per cent higher, while the broader S&P 500 added 0.37 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended with gains of 0.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices eased on Monday. At last check, Brent crude was trading lower by 4 per cent at $99 per barrel, while WTI crude was at $92.5 per barrel, down 4.50 per cent.

Amid this, shares of oil marketing companies will remain in focus today after petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks, as state-owned firms continued to pass on higher international prices to consumers.

Further, shares of Tata Capital, Lenskart, Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Meesho, LG Electronics India, and ICICI Prudential AMC are set to remain in the spotlight today after FTSE Russell announced a fresh reshuffle and said it would add these stocks to its FTSE All World and FTSE All Cap indices from June 22.

Besides these, here are the other stocks likely to remain in focus during the Monday, May 25 trading session:

Eicher Motors: The maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles posted its highest-ever net profit of ₹1,520 crore during the The maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles posted its highest-ever net profit of ₹1,520 crore during the fourth quarter of FY26 , up 12 per cent from ₹1,362 crore in the corresponding period last year. Driven by its highest-ever Q4 sales of 313,811 motorcycles, up 12 per cent year-on-year, the company’s net profit, revenue, and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) hit an all-time high.

Reliance Infra: The company reported a The company reported a 79 per cent decline in profit for the March 2026 quarter to ₹918 crore. Revenue from operations dipped 2.59 per cent to ₹4,001 crore, while total expenses rose 12.25 per cent to ₹5,419 crore.

Torrent Pharma: The pharma company reported a 27 per cent The pharma company reported a 27 per cent decline in profit after tax to ₹364 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, impacted by exceptional item outgo. The company had posted a net profit of ₹498 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Hindalco: Net profit of Hindalco Industries declined 50.84 per cent to ₹2,597 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, compared with ₹5,283 crore in the year-ago period. Sales rose 20.41 per cent to ₹78,133 crore from ₹64,890 crore.

Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive India reported largely flat net profit at ₹353.3 crore in the March quarter due to the inverted duty structure-related charge arising from GST changes, credit related to interest on income-tax refunds in both the reporting and base quarter, and organisation restructuring costs. Excluding one-offs and exceptional items, net profit rose 9 per cent during the quarter.

Minda Corp: Spark Minda’s flagship firm Minda Corporation reported a 7.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at ₹124 crore in the March quarter. The company had posted a PAT of ₹52 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

Lupin: The pharma major said China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Oseltamivir Phosphate in partnership with Yabao Pharmaceuticals, a leading player in China’s paediatric medicine market. This marks Lupin’s first product entry into China.

Aurobindo Pharma: The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-I, a formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, at Kolthur Village, Shameerpet Mandal, Telangana, from February 16 to February 27, 2026. The inspection concluded with four observations. The US FDA has now classified the facility as “official action indicated” (OAI).

Camlin Fine Sciences: The company said that owing to the current geopolitical issues and economic environment, the availability and prices of key raw materials required for its diphenol plant at Dahej SEZ-II, Gujarat, have been severely constrained. To mitigate the situation, the company reduced capacity utilisation at the plant and initiated steps towards its shutdown.

Q4 results today

Hitachi Energy India, Suzlon Energy, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sundaram Finance, Container Corporation of India, NBCC (India), Pine Labs, Poly Medicure, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Travel Food Services, NESCO, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services, Kama Holdings, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Blue Jet Healthcare, Campus Activewear, Aarti Pharmalabs, SIGMA ADVANCED SYSTEMS, Suprajit Engineering, Entero Healthcare Solutions, FIEM Industries, Nirlon, Omnitech Engineering, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Surya Roshni, KSH International, Man Industries (India), IFB Industries, and Pace Digitek are slated to announce their Q4 results today.