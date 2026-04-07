Stocks to Watch today: Godrej Consumer, Aurobindo Pharma, IRFC, PC Jeweller

Stocks to watch today: Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to witness a cautious start on Tuesday as investors assess the latest developments on the US-Iran war.

At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 22,918 points, down 83 points or 0.36 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday, following gains on Wall Street. US President Donald Trump threatened to target Iran’s civilian infrastructure if a peace agreement is not reached within 24 hours, while also indicating that negotiations with the Iranian leadership were progressing seriously. He also repeated his demand for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 PM Tuesday.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.39 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.09 per cent, and China's CSI 300 index was also trading 0.27 per cent higher. Australia's ASX 200 index was up by 1.7 per cent.

US stock indices ended slightly higher after Trump indicated that Iran was actively engaged in negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict, which has lasted over five weeks. The S&P 500 index rose 0.44 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.54 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.36 per cent higher.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, April 7:

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG major expects to deliver near double-digit consolidated revenue growth, in line with the steady sequential improvement seen through the year, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday. The company added that Ebitda growth is likely to be broadly in line with revenue. Except for soaps, the company expects volume growth to continue in double-digits, positioning GCPL among the volume growth leaders in the Indian FMCG sector.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma major's subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, has reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 trial of BP11, a proposed biosimilar to Xolair (omalizumab). The study met all primary endpoints, confirming strong similarity with the reference drug in treating patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) at the 300 mg dosage.

Jubilant Foodworks: The company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2,505.8 crore in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), up 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company added 69 stores, taking the total store count to 3,663.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): The state-run financier sanctioned and disbursed a ₹1,000 crore term loan to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).

ACME Solar Holdings: The company, through its subsidiary, ACME Suryodaya, has commissioned the fifth phase of 76 MW/160.51 MWh out of the total 285 MW/601.904 MWh capacity of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Another subsidiary, ACME Sun Power, has commissioned the fifth phase of 33.334 MW/160.48 MWh out of the total 300 MW/1409.34 MWh capacity of its BESS project in Phalodi and Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

PC Jeweller: The company reported that its Q4FY26 revenue increased around 32 per cent Y-o-Y and FY26 revenue grew by 49 per cent. Its bank debt was reduced by 23 per cent in the same quarter. Additionally, the company has established a mining arm, PCJ Mining SARL, in the Republic of Chad for metal extraction.

CreditAccess Grameen: In FY26, the company's disbursements grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24,860 crore and gross loan portfolio (GLP) reached ₹29,590 crore. Its digital customer app, Mahi, onboarded 8.4 lakh users during the year.

Titagarh Rail: The company's arm, Titagarh Naval Systems, has received approval for a brownfield expansion in West Bengal and will receive a 129 crore subsidy under the government's Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS).

Fino Payments Bank: According to an exchange filing, the company added around 7 lakh new accounts in Q4FY26, taking its total customer base to 1.75 crore. Deposits jumped to an all-time high of ₹2,950 crore in March 2026. Loan referral disbursements surged 96 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹600 crore through partner institutions.

Shyam Metalics: The company's stainless steel sales grew 22.5 per cent Q-o-Q to 27.287 MT, and carbon steel sales increased 10.5 per cent to 4.5 lakh MT. Sponge iron sales also increased by 14.9 per cent to 2.1 lakh MT.