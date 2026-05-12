Stocks to Watch today: Groww, IHCL, JSW Energy, Tata Power, HFCL, and more

Stocks to watch today: Indian equities are likely to witness another weak trading session today, with market sentiment remaining fragile after US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was on “life support”. As of 7:40 am, Indian equities are likely to witness another weak trading session today, with market sentiment remaining fragile after US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was on “life support”. As of 7:40 am, GIFT Nifty was down 133 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 23,655.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed, with South Korea’s KOSPI index falling over 2.5 per cent, a day after hitting a record high. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.82 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded flat with a positive bias (up 0.06 per cent). Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices remained elevated on US-Iran risks. Brent crude was 1 per cent to trad at %105.17 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $99.06 a barrel.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.19 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively, amid buying in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.19 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, May 12:

Q4 results today: Berger Paints, Dixon Technologies, Dr Reddy's, Tata Power, Gopal Snacks, INOX India, Kalpataru Ltd, Mobikwik, MTAR Technologies, Nazara Technologies, Sagility Ltd, Stove Kraft, Thomas Cook, and more. Indian Hotels Company: Indian Hotels Company Ltd has Berger Paints, Dixon Technologies, Dr Reddy's, Tata Power, Gopal Snacks, INOX India, Kalpataru Ltd, Mobikwik, MTAR Technologies, Nazara Technologies, Sagility Ltd, Stove Kraft, Thomas Cook, and more.Indian Hotels Company Ltd has reported a 14.71 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 at ₹645.43 crore. Its revenue stood at ₹2,765.29 crore. The Tata Group company also recommended a dividend of ₹3.25 per share.

JSW Energy: JSW Energy has posted over 38 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its JSW Energy has posted over 38 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹574 crore in Q4FY26 . The total revenue stood at ₹4,851 crore in the quarter. The board has also recommended a dividend of ₹2.

Groww block deal: Private equity investors Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital may offload their holdings in Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww, through a block deal worth up to ₹4,750 crore ($498 million) today.

Persistent Systems: IT services firm Persistent Systems said that the NCLT has approved the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Arrka Infosec Private Limited, with the parent company. The merger is aimed at maintaining a simple corporate structure.

Anant Raj: Anant Raj has reported a 25 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Anant Raj has reported a 25 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit at ₹148.71 crore in Q4FY26 , while its total income came in at ₹675.41 crore.

HFCL: HFCL Ltd has secured export orders worth USD 19.32 million (nearly ₹183.95 crore) for the supply of optical fibre cables (OFC). The orders, awarded by a renowned international customer, are scheduled to be executed by August 2026.

UPL: UPL has reported a 20 per cent Y-o-Y jump in UPL has reported a 20 per cent Y-o-Y jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,294 crore in Q4 , while its total income grew by 18 per cent to ₹18,335 crore.

Heritage Foods: Hyderabad-based Heritage Foods has posted a 37.26 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹23.94 crore in Q4FY26. Its total income in the quarter stood at ₹1157.56 crore

Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge has said it will manufacture and supply critical landing gear forgings to Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer for commercial and defence aircraft programmes under a long-term agreement.

Syrma SGS Technology Q4: Syrma SGS Technology has posted a consolidated profit of around ₹119 crore in Q4 FY27, while consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,465 crore.

Munjal Auto Industries: The company has secured a major long-term contract from Honda Motorcycle to manufacture and supply f sheet metal stamping and welding parts.

Windsor Machines: The company has signed an agreement to sell industrial plots, along with building structures, to Allerindia Developers LLP in the Wagale Thane Industrial Area of Thane. Windsor Machines will get ₹162 crore in multiple tranches.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹3,931.11 crore from Welspun Enterprises for the construction of a six-lane highway corridor along with the improvement of an existing road.

Fertiliser stocks: The government has said that India has ample stocks of fertilisers to meet demand for the upcoming Kharif sowing season and appealed to farmers not to engage in panic buying. The clarification comes after reports said that the country is facing a sharp rise in fertiliser prices due to supply disruptions triggered by the West Asia war.