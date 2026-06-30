Stocks to Watch today: HDFC Bank, Biocon, SJVN, Container Corp, Yes Bank

Stocks to Watch today, Tuesday, June 30, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a positive note, buoyed by favourable global cues. Indian equity markets are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a positive note, buoyed by favourable global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a favourable start for the benchmark indices. At 07:45 AM, the futures were trading 19 points higher at 23,991.

Among global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded broadly higher on Tuesday, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.41 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.17 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, trading on a flat note.

In the currency market, the Japanese yen weakened to 162.27 against the US dollar, its lowest level since 1986, during early Asian trading. The sharp depreciation has kept investors on alert for possible intervention by Japanese authorities to support the currency.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower on Tuesday. Brent crude slipped 0.85 per cent to $72.53 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 0.59 per cent to $70.33 per barrel.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended on a strong note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high as easing tensions in West Asia lifted investor sentiment. The index gained 0.59 per cent to settle at 52,182.74. Among the other major indices, the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.70 per cent, while the broader S&P 500 rose 1.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch during today's trading session:

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank: The private sector lender said its board has HDFC Bank: The private sector lender said its board has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as an Additional Director (Independent Director) for a term of four years with effect from June 30. He has also been appointed as the Part-time Chairman of the bank, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The board also approved the appointment of Puneet Sharma, former CFO of Axis Bank, as Chief Financial Officer-Designate with effect from September 1, 2026. He will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer from December 1, 2026.

Biocon: The company has completed the acquisition of 1,15,36,956 equity shares of Biocon Biologics from 127 selling shareholders. As consideration, it issued and allotted 87,86,362 fully paid-up equity shares on a preferential basis at an issue price of ₹376.41 per share. Following the allotment, Biocon's paid-up equity share capital increased to ₹814.85 crore from ₹810.45 crore.

Tech Mahindra: The company said its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Leadcom Integrated Solutions Myanmar Company Limited, has been voluntarily liquidated with effect from June 29, 2026.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender said The private sector lender said Puneet Sharma has resigned as Chief Financial Officer , effective August 31, 2026, to pursue the next phase of his professional journey.

Godrej Properties: The real estate developer has acquired a nearly 47-acre land parcel through an outright purchase off Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in South Chennai.

RITES, Container Corporation of India: RITES has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for the development and upgradation of CONCOR's terminals and establishments, covering projects from concept to commissioning.

SJVN: The company has signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for the supply of power from its upcoming hydroelectric projects in Himachal Pradesh, including the 66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP, the 210 MW Luhri Stage-I HEP, and the 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP.

SIS: The board has approved, in principle, a proposal to undertake a share buyback of up to ₹120 crore. The company said this would be its fifth buyback since its listing in August 2017. Upon completion, the total capital returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends since listing would be about ₹720 crore.

Yes Bank: The board has approved raising up to ₹7,500 crore through the issuance of equity securities and up to ₹8,500 crore through the issuance of debt securities.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an 85 per cent equity stake in Mumbai-based Aequitas Healthcare for ₹20.8 crore.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The company said its shareholding in Lloyds Advance Defence Systems Limited (LADSL) has been diluted to 85 per cent following a private placement of shares by the subsidiary to the holding company and two other investors. Consequently, LADSL has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary and will now operate as a subsidiary of the company.

Lumax Auto Technologies: The company has completed the sale of its entire 50 per cent equity stake in Lumax Jopp Allied Technologies Private Limited to its joint venture partner, Jopp Holding GmbH, Germany. Consequently, Lumax Jopp Allied Technologies Private Limited has ceased to be a joint venture of the company with effect from June 29, 2026.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company, through its 50:50 joint venture with Hassan Allam Construction, has secured an order worth approximately $560 million for the West Minya Solar Power Project in Egypt's Minya Governorate.