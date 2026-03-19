Stocks to Watch today: HDFC Bank, Ultratech, Vedanta, Nazara Tech, GR Infra

Stocks to watch today, Thursday, March 19: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open sharply lower on Thursday amid hawkish policy signals and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Around 07:10 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 23,249 points, down 551 points or 2.32 per cent.

Asian markets were trading lower, following losses on Wall Street. The US Federal Reserve kept its key policy rate unchanged at 3.5-3.75 per cent, with Chair Jerome Powell tempering expectations of rate cuts, noting that inflation has not eased as much as anticipated. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2.76 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 2.7 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.82 per cent.

Overnight, the US equity market settled sharply lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average touching a new closing low for the year. The S&P 500 index fell 1.36 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.46 per cent, and the Dow Jones was down 1.63 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, March 19:

HDFC Bank: The private bank's part-time The private bank's part-time Chairman and Independent Director, Atanu Chakraborty, has resigned from the board with immediate effect, citing certain practices at HDFC Bank that he said were not aligned with his “personal values and ethics,” the lender said in a filing on Wednesday. He added that there were no other material reasons for his resignation.

Ultratech Cement: The cement manufacturer has entered into an Energy Supply Agreement and Share Subscription and shareholders' agreement to procure power from Sunsure Solarpark Seven's 60 MW captive solar project integrated with a battery energy storage system in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahluwalia Contracts: The company has secured a ₹393 crore construction contract from the Airports Authority of India for developing a greenfield airport at Bundi in Kota, Rajasthan. The project is to be executed within 18 months.

Manappuram Finance: The NBFC said its subsidiaries, Asirvad Micro Finance and Manappuram Home Finance, have received all regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India for an indirect change in control and management by Bain Capital. This marks the final regulatory clearance for the ₹4,385 crore Manappuram-Bain Capital deal.

Alkem Laboratories: The pharma company has received an allotment letter from DMIC Vikram Udyogpuri for approximately 30 acres of land in Phase 2 of the industrial area in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, for setting up a greenfield formulations manufacturing facility.

United Breweries: The company has secured environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for its proposed greenfield brewery project in Uttar Pradesh. The facility, with a capacity of 1.30 million hectolitres per annum, will be located in Unnao and represents a strategic expansion into northern India's consumer market.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming firm said its wholly owned subsidiary, Nazara Technologies UK Limited, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 50 per cent controlling stake in Bluetile Games SL and BestPlay Systems SL for $100.3 million.

Vedanta: The mining giant said its board of directors will meet on March 23, 2026, to consider the third interim dividend for FY26. The record date for shareholder entitlement is set for March 28, 2026. The trading window will close from March 19 to March 25, 2026.

Belrise Industries: The company's step-down subsidiary, Belrise UK Holdings, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Chester Hall Precision Engineering Holdings Limited, a United Kingdom-based engineering firm serving the aerospace, space and defence sectors.

GR Infraprojects: The company has emerged as the L1 bidder for a ₹2,440.87 crore project in Bihar. The project involves constructing a four-lane greenfield section of NH-33 from Mokama to Munger under a public-private partnership model, to be completed in 910 days.