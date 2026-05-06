Stocks to Watch today: Hero MotoCorp, Paytm, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Policybazaar

Stocks to Watch today, Wednesday, May 6, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to start Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note, mirroring their global peers. Gifty futures also indicated a favourable start for the benchmark indices. At 07:01 AM, the futures were quoted at 24,310.50, up 204 points from the previous close. In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s KOSPI scaled a fresh peak on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. At last check, the index was up 5.53 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58 per cent, while Japan’s markets remained shut on account of a public holiday.

Investor sentiment was supported by easing crude oil prices and strong corporate earnings. At last check, Brent crude futures were quoted at $107.34 per barrel, down 1.37 per cent, while WTI crude stood at $100.81 per barrel, lower by 1.43 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81 per cent and 1.03 per cent, respectively, to log record high closing levels, driven by strong performances from Intel and other AI-related stocks. Optimism was further supported by a steady US-Iran ceasefire and robust quarterly earnings. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.73 per cent.

Here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The infrastructure major reported a The infrastructure major reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit at ₹5,325.60 crore for the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (FY26). The decline was on account of exceptional Y-o-Y gains. There was also limited impact from the West Asia conflict, the company’s management said in a post-results call.

Hero MotoCorp: The motorcycle and scooter maker’s The motorcycle and scooter maker’s consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 rose 26.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,474 crore , driven by higher demand following goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation in September last year. Total income increased to ₹13,188 crore from ₹10,244 crore in the year-ago period, marking a growth of 29.1 per cent. Hero sold 1.714 million units during the quarter, up 24 per cent Y-o-Y.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M): The company posted a The company posted a 42 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹4,668 crore in Q4FY26 , driven by a 29 per cent increase in revenue to ₹54,982 crore. For the full financial year, revenue rose 25 per cent to ₹1.98 trillion, while PAT grew 32 per cent to ₹17,099 crore.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): The public sector lender reported a The public sector lender reported a 14.4 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹5,225 crore for Q4FY26, driven by higher interest income. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹4,567 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, total income fell to ₹36,319 crore from ₹36,705 crore a year ago. Interest income rose to ₹32,157 crore from ₹31,989 crore in Q4FY25.

Grasim Industries: The appellate tribunal NCLAT on Tuesday set aside a ₹301.6-crore penalty imposed by CCI on the company, directing the fair trade regulator to hear the Aditya Birla Group firm again over its alleged dominance in the viscose staple fibre (VSF) market.

Biocon: Founder-chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named her niece Founder-chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named her niece Claire Mazumdar as successor , signalling continuity in leadership as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company reported a The company reported a sharp rise in profitability for Q4FY26 , with net profit surging over fourfold Y-o-Y to ₹255 crore from ₹62 crore in the year-ago period, aided by robust growth in net interest income (NII). On a sequential basis, net profit rose 70 per cent. NII increased 78.16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,276 crore from ₹715 crore, as assets under management (AUM) grew nearly 70 per cent.

Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led company has outlined an aggressive, multi-sector expansion roadmap across aluminium, oil and gas, power, and steel businesses, as it prepares to scale up operations following its demerger into independent verticals. Vedanta Aluminium is targeting a doubling of capacity to 6 million tonnes per annum.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The Pune-based company reported a 28.9 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹243.4 crore for Q4FY26. Revenue from operations increased 16.7 per cent to ₹2,469.7 crore.

Vikran Engineering: The company has incorporated a Section 8 entity under the Companies Act, 2013, namely ‘VIKRAN For Good Foundation’, as a wholly owned subsidiary on May 4, 2026, to undertake charitable and social impact initiatives.

Zen Technologies: The company has launched India’s first modular, AI-powered counter-drone system at North Tech Symposium 2026 in Prayagraj.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a licence agreement for Lemon Tree Hotel, Ahilyanagar. The property will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Q4 results today

One 97 Communications (Paytm), Bajaj Auto, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Polycab India, Godrej Consumer Products, Meesho, Shree Cements, PB Fintech, Radico Khaitan, Blue Star, Hexaware Technologies, CESC, KPIT Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Firstsource Solutions, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Home First Finance Company India, South Indian Bank, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Birlasoft, KPI Green Energy, Avalon Technologies, Arvind Fashions, Raymond Lifestyle, Capillary Technologies India, eMudhra, Greaves Cotton, Muthoot Microfin, R Systems International, Rane (Madras), Vimta Labs, Apcotex Industries, and Sula Vineyards.