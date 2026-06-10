Stocks to Watch today: IndiGo, Afcons, Bharti Hexacom, JSW Infra, NTPC
Stocks to Watch today: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Afcons infra, JSW Infra, Bharti Hexacom, NTPC Green Energy, NTPC, NLC India, FirstCry, JW Steel, HDFC Bank, among others, will in focus today.
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty is indicating at a muted start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday. As of 7:50 AM, Nifty futures on the GIFT Nifty traded 73 points, or 0.31 per cent higher at 23,258. Earlier on Tuesday, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended 119.10 points, or 0.52 per cent, higher at 23,242.10.
Asia-Pacific markets fell after the US launched retaliatory strikes against Iran following the downing of a helicopter a day earlier. Last checked, South Korea's Kospi tanked 2.62 per cent, mainland China's CSI 300 plunged 0.52 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.67 per cent.
Overnight, Wall Street closed mixed, with Dow Jones surging 0.17 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipping 0.26 per cent and 0.97 per cent, respectively.
Within commodities, Brent crude futures gained 0.9% to $92.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.8% to $88.97 a barrel. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
List of top stocks to watch today, June 10, 2026 -
- IndiGo, SpiceJet: ATF prices were raised by around 10 per cent as state-owned fuel retailers rolled out a price stabilisation regime. This will offer domestic airlines a fixed fuel rate for up to three years. The new rate will be locked in for up to three years for airlines that opt to participate in the government-backed price stabilisation scheme.
- Afcons Infra: The company has received the Letter of Award from the Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL) for the construction of a 10.14 km-long breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra. The project award value is ₹5301 crores. This, when completed, will be the second longest breakwater in the world.
- JSW Infrastructure: The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA), Kolkata Port, following a competitive bidding process, for the integrated development of the outer container terminal comprising two berths and five berths at Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) in the Kolkata Dock System.
- Bharti Hexacom: The Bombay High Court has set aside the one-time spectrum charge demand of ₹473.7 crore by the Department of Telecommunications. The company through its promoter Bharti Airtel had filed a petition before the HC challenging the demand notice dated January 8, 2013 (revised in 2018). The demand pertained to the company’s two telecom circles namely, Rajasthan and North East Circle).
- Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry): Swara Baby Products, backed by FirstCry, is planning to file draft papers with Sebi this month to raise funds up to ₹1,000 crore through an IPO. Swara Baby Products is a contract manufacturer of baby diapers, adult diapers and feminine hygiene products.
- SBI, Sun Pharma: State Bank of India plans to join a group of global lenders in funding Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s $12 billion overseas acquisition, reported Bloomberg. SBI, the country’s largest bank by assets, is set to commit as much as $1 billion.
- L&T: L&T CFO R Shankar Raman has said that the company is betting big on automation, robotics and technology-led solutions to scale up construction activities. He said the company's order book has increased to around ₹7.5 trillion from ₹3-3.5 trillion five years ago.
- Fertiliser stocks: Shares of fertiliser companies like Coromandel International, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Deepak Fertilisers, FACT and RCF and will remain in focus as a surge in global fertiliser prices amid the West Asia war is likely to double the Central government’s fertiliser subsidy bill from the Budget estimate of ₹1.7 trillion for 2026-27 (FY27). Notably, officials from the Department of Fertilisers have already met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thrice to seek a 100 per cent increase in subsidy this year.
- NLC India: NLC India's OFS opens for retail investors today, at a floor price of ₹303 per share. The government has announced to divest a 3 per cent stake in the company (2 per cent base offer and a 1 per cent greenshoe option).
- NTPC Green Energy: NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, has announced that it will be developing a 250 MW Solar Power Project integrated with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on vacant defence land at Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.
- JSW Steel: The company has reported a consolidated crude steel production of 2.293 million tonnes (mt) in May, posting a robust 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth. According to the company, crude steel production from its Indian operations stood at 2.19 mt last month, compared with 1.91 mt in the corresponding month last year, reflecting a 15 per cent growth.
- NTPC: The state-owned company is set to launch an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender worth over ₹10,000 crore in a few days for at least two of the four units of the nuclear island at the Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project coming up in Rajasthan.
- HDFC Bank: The private sector lender has increased the MCLR by up to 10 basis points across tenors effective June 8, 2026. In another development, the Bombay HC has dismissed an interim plea filed by the medical trust that runs Lilavati Hospital, seeking to restrain the HDFC Bank, its MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan and others from making any defamatory remarks against the trust and its members.
- Adani Energy Solutions: The company has inked a securities purchase agreement to acquire a 100 per cent equity stake in IntelliSmart Infrastructure for ₹3,050 crore. IntelliSmart Infrastructure is a leading smart metering JV between National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).
- Coromandel International: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samunnati Agri Value Chain Solutions, an agri-ecosystem platform. The collaboration will enable the supply, promotion and distribution of agri-inputs to farmer producer organisations (FPOs) across India.
- Kalpataru Projects International: The board has approved appointment of Gautam Mehra as an additional director for five years.
- Dixon Technologies: The company has formed a JV with Taiwan-based Gemtek Technology. The JV, in which Dixon will hold a 60 per cent stake, will manufacture telecom equipment such as optical transceivers, SFPs and BOSA components. The remaining 40 per cent stake will be held by Gemtek.
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 8:07 AM IST