Stocks to Watch today: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, IndiGo, Waaree Energies

Stocks to Watch today, Wednesday, March 11, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicate a lacklustre start for benchmark Indian equity indices amidst mixed global cues on Wednesday. The futures were quoted at 24,337, trading 59 points lower from the previous close at 07:50 AM.

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday as investors evaluated developments in the ongoing Middle East conflict. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.36 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi advanced 2.52 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.35 per cent.

Overnight in the United States, Wall Street’s major indexes ended on a mixed note. The broader S&P 500 slipped 0.21 per cent in choppy trading as oil prices eased and traders monitored the situation surrounding Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.07 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite managed a modest gain of 0.01 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

Infosys: The IT services major has informed exchanges about a new strategic collaboration with Incora to expand the use of artificial intelligence across the latter’s global supply chain operations. Under the multi-year alliance, Incora — a provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defence industry — will work with Infosys to deploy AI-enabled capabilities supporting operations across more than 60 countries.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned with immediate effect, citing personal reasons. The airline said Rahul Bhatia, managing director of parent company InterGlobe Aviation, will assume interim charge following Elbers' departure.

Adani Enterprises: The Gautam Adani-led company said its subsidiary Adani Road Transport has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49 per cent equity stake in D P Jain TOT Toll Roads, along with 100 per cent optionally convertible redeemable preference shares. Following the transaction, DPJ TOT has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Road Transport.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company has informed exchanges that it has strengthened the global supply chain operations of Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd by establishing a 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse at a Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in Mannur, about 30 km from Chennai. The facility will support multi-country sourcing of components and streamline global parts procurement for Caterpillar’s manufacturing operations.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The company executed a Share Purchase Agreement on March 10, 2026, with Clean Max Andes Private Limited and Web Werks India Private Limited.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has secured an order worth ₹401.33 crore from Anuppur Thermal Energy (MP) Private Ltd for a railway infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh. The contract includes civil works such as earthwork, bridges and station buildings, along with P-way works for developing railway infrastructure at the 2x800 MW thermal power project in Anuppur.

3i Infotech: The company has received an order dated March 9, 2026, from an Indian engineering and industrial solutions firm specialising in power and industrial equipment. The mandate involves providing managed IT services across multiple locations.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The company has signed a contract to execute engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works for a ground-mounted solar PV plant with a capacity of 300 MWac / 420 MWp. The project is scheduled for completion during FY2027–28.

Hindustan Zinc: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with CMR Green Technologies Ltd to establish a manufacturing facility at Zinc Park in Rajasthan. The plant will produce low-emission zinc alloys for sectors including automotive, infrastructure, die-casting and consumer goods, and is expected to enhance downstream zinc value addition while promoting sustainable metal processing.

Waaree Energies: The company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc., has entered into a share subscription agreement with United Solar Holdings Inc. to subscribe to about 5.37 million Series B preferred shares for approximately $30 million. The company added that the transaction is not a related-party deal and that none of its promoters or group entities have any interest in it.

Bank of Baroda: The public sector lender has kept its one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) unchanged, effective March 12.

UCO Bank: The public sector lender has kept its one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) unchanged with effect from March 10.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company said it has invested ₹749.99 crore in equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, through a rights issue.

Brigade Enterprises: The company has announced its entry into the industrial real estate segment with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre development located in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru.