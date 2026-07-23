Stocks to Watch today: Infosys, IndiGo, RIL, IndusInd Bk, HPCL, Dr Reddy's

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a subdued note on Thursday, even as most Asian markets traded higher. Meanwhile, oil prices rose sharply overnight amid fresh West Asia tension. As of 7:47 AM on Thursday, July 23, the The Indian stock market is likely to open on a subdued note on Thursday, even as most Asian markets traded higher. Meanwhile, oil prices rose sharply overnight amid fresh West Asia tension. As of 7:47 AM on Thursday, July 23, the GIFT Nifty futures traded 95 points lower at 23,866.50, signalling a flat start for Dalal Street.

The sentiment in Asian markets remained strong, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.99 per cent and 3.49 per cent higher, respectively.

The oil prices remained elevated, emerging as a fresh headwind for economies globally after a sharp pullback from recent highs at the end of June. Fresh West Asia conflict and fears of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz drove crude oil prices 1.98 per cent higher on Thursday. In trade today, Brent crude futures were trading at $95.93 per barrel and WTI crude futures added 1.35 per cent to $88 per barrel.

Stocks to watch today (Thursday, July 23)

Q1 results today:

Allied Blenders and Distillers, Alna Trading & Exports, Capital Small Finance Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Coromandel International, Cyient, Fractal Analytics, Go Digit General Insurance, Hindustan Composites, Indian Energy Exchange, International Gemological Institute, IIFL Capital Services, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meesho, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Indosolar.

OMC stocks in focus: OMC stocks representing the state-run Oil Marketing Companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation, will also remain in focus on Wednesday after Brent crude prices spiked to $95 per barrel.

IndusInd Bank: The bank's shares will be in focus after it reported its The bank's shares will be in focus after it reported its June quarter (Q1FY27) results , in which interest income at ₹11,310 crore versus ₹12,264 crore, down 7.8 per cent, NII came at ₹4,685 cr versus ₹4,640 crore, up 1 per cent and PAT was at ₹1,037 crore versus Rs 604 crore, up 71.7 per cent

Shoppers Stop: The The company reported a net loss of ₹14.3 crore in the quarter, compared with a loss of ₹15.7 crore a year ago, while revenue rose 11.2 per cent to ₹1,291 crore from ₹1,161 crore.

Dr Reddy's: The company reported a 68.7 per cent year-on-year The company reported a 68.7 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹444 crore from ₹1,418 crore, while revenue fell 5.5 per cent to ₹8,100 crore from ₹8,572 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sona BLW: Sona Comstar, DENSO form 2 joint ventures to develop electric and hybrid powertrain systems

Inox Green: The company's stock will remain in focus after it approved raising of funds aggregating upto ₹600 crore.

HFCL: will remain in focus after its board approved for setting up a data centre connectivity products manufacturing facility with an investment of ₹215 crore. HFCL share price will remain in focus after its board approved for setting up a data centre connectivity products manufacturing facility with an investment of ₹215 crore.

HCL Technologies: The company's counter will remain in focus after it was selected by Brazilian telecommunications company TIM Brasil to enable South America’s first cross-platform eSIM transfer capability.

Reliance Industries: Shares of RIL will remain in focus after Reliance Retail launched AJIO Beauty platform on Wednesday.

Emcure Pharma: The company completed acquisition of 12.05 per cent Gennova stake for ₹2,318.7 million, making Gennova wholly owned on July 21, 2026.

BPCL: State-owned refiners Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd posted consolidated net loss of ₹1,872.70 crore as compared to a profit of ₹6,839.02 crore in Q1FY26. This was BPCL's first quarterly loss since Q2FY23. The company's revenue from operations rose 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1.59 trillion during the quarter from ₹1.29 lakh crore a year ago.

HPCL: HPCL reported a net loss of ₹12,264 crore in Q1FY27, as compared to a profit of ₹4,110 crore in Q1FY26. This was HPCL's first quarterly loss since Q3FY23. The company's total income rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.45 trillion in Q1FY27 from ₹1.20 trillion in Q1FY

IPO Today

Three mainboard initial public offers will open for subscription on Thursday. These are Xtranet Technologies, Indo-MIM, and Lohia Corp.

Cube Highways Trust InvIT and Shree Balaji Mala IPOs will enter the second day of subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹5,000 crore and ₹18.90 crore, respectively.

Metalic Technoforge initial IPO will enter final day of subscription on Wednesday. The company is seeking to raise ₹49.96 crore from the primary markets. =========================================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.