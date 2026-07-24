Stocks to Watch today: Infosys, IndiGo, Shriram Fin, BoB, Swiggy, OMCs

Stocks to watch today: Domestic equity indices are likely to open gap down on Friday, tracking weak global cues and selling in the US markets last night. Surging crude oil prices due to West Asia tensions have once again dented investor sentiment, raising inflation concerns. As of 7:55 AM on Friday, July 23, the GIFT Nifty futures traded 160 points lower at 23,715.50, signalling a weak start for Dalal Street.

The sentiment in Asian markets remained negative, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi trading 2.8 per cent and 2.9 per cent lower, respectively.

Oil prices remained elevated, emerging as a fresh headwind for economies globally after a sharp pullback from recent highs at the end of June. Fresh West Asia conflict and fears of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz drove crude oil prices higher on Friday. In trade today, Brent crude futures were trading at $100.2 per barrel and WTI crude futures were at $91 per barrel. Notably, Oil prices topped the $100-per-barrel mark for the first time since May.

Stocks to watch today (Friday, July 24)

Q1 results today: ACC Ltd, BoB, CG Power, Hindustan Zinc, SAIL, SBI Life Insurance, REC Ltd, CONCOR, NTPC Ltd, Shriram Finance, Tata Consumer Products

OMC stocks in focus: OMC stocks representing the state-run Oil Marketing Companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation, will also remain in focus on Wednesday after Brent crude prices spiked to $100 per barrel.

IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation shares will remain in focus after the airline reported weaker-than-expected Q1FY27 earnings, with revenue meeting estimates but both Ebitdar and net profit missing Street expectations.

Infosys: Infosys shares will remain in focus after the IT major reported an in-line Q1FY27 performance, with revenue and net profit broadly meeting estimates while Ebit exceeded Street expectations.

Meesho: Meesho share price will remain in focus after the company reported its Q1FY27 results. The company's board also approved additional investment in the equity shares of Meesho Grocery Private Limited, a WOs of the Company, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹75 crore

Shadowfax Technologies: The company's shares will remain in focus as the lock-in period ends for 45 per cent of its outstanding shares, potentially increasing supply in the market. Additionally, existing investors including Eight Roads, Flipkart and IMM India Fund plan to sell up to a 9.08 per cent stake via a ₹1,047.5 crore block deal at a discount of up to 9.9 per cent to the current market price.

Swiggy: Swiggy share price will be in focus after its board approved a 49.5 per cent cap on aggregate foreign ownership.

Power Finance Corporation: The company's share will be in focus after it approved raising borrowing limit to ₹9 lakh crore.

CemIndia Projects: The company's stock remains in focus after its aoard approved fundraising of up to ₹5,000 crore through QIP and other modes.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The company share price will remain in focus after it reported a 14.04 per cent year-on-year increase in operating profit to ₹609 crore for the first quarter of FY27.

Cyient: The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company's share will also remain in focus post Q1FY27 results.

RailTel Corporation of India: The Telecom infrastructure firm said it has secured a ₹32.74 crore order from North Central Railway for railway signalling work.

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