Stocks to Watch today: HCL Tech, Avenue Supermarts, IndiGo, NTPC, Airtel

Stocks to watch today: The Indian equity markets are poised for a tepid start to the week as the geopolitical tensions and crude oil prices are wreaking havoc on investor sentiment. The The Indian equity markets are poised for a tepid start to the week as the geopolitical tensions and crude oil prices are wreaking havoc on investor sentiment. The Gift Nifty was trading 194 points or 0.80 per cent lower at 24,040 around 7.20 am on Monday. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 194.52 points, or 0.25 per cent, and the NSE Nifty dipped 63.95 points, or 0.26 per cent.

Globally, too, Asian markets slipped as fighting intensified in the Gulf and Iran claimed to having closed the Strait of Hormuz, pushing crude oil prices higher.

Japan's Nikkei declined 1 per cent after a 1.7 per cent decline last week, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korea's KOSPI shed 5 per cent as leveraged bets on semiconductor shares came under pressure.

Crude oil prices flared up once again. Brent crude climbed 3.3 per cent ​in early trade to reach $78.50 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 3.4 per cent ??to $73.83 a barrel. Despite Iranian claims of closure of the Strait, US officials said around 20 vessels had been escorted through it in the previous 24 hours.

Against the backdrop of rising crude oil prices, investors will keenly track the inflation figures due to be released this week. India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation will be released on Monday, followed by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on Tuesday.

Stock-specific action could also remain high with a host of companies, including HCL Technologies and ICICI Pru AMC poised to post their first quarter results today.

Key stocks to watch today, July 13 (Monday)

HCL Tech: IT major will post the financial numbers for the April to June quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27) today. The company's board will also consider its second interim dividend for the fiscal. READ MORE IT major will post the financial numbers for the April to June quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27) today. The company's board will also consider its second interim dividend for the fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts: The owner of DMart chain of hypermarkets saw its consolidated net profit rise 11.3 per cent in the April-June quarter. The company's revenue from operations rose 14.8 per cent to ₹18,794.53 crore in the quarter ended June, and it added three stores during the quarter. READ MORE The owner of DMart chain of hypermarkets saw its consolidated net profit rise 11.3 per cent in the April-June quarter. The company's revenue from operations rose 14.8 per cent to ₹18,794.53 crore in the quarter ended June, and it added three stores during the quarter.

LTM: LTM, formerly known as LTI Mindtree, saw a LTM, formerly known as LTI Mindtree, saw a net profit of ₹1,468 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27), a 17 per cent rise compared to the same period of the previous year. Revenue was up 18 per cent at ₹11,608 crore in Q1.

Airtel: The telecom major has The telecom major has announced ₹20,000-crore investment in non-banking financial company Airtel Money while its data centre Nxtra recently raised $1 billion (about ₹9,500 crore) as part of its plan to build 1 gigawatt capacity.

SAIL: SAIL and Indonesia-based PT Krakatau Steel, which SAIL and Indonesia-based PT Krakatau Steel, which have signed an MoU to set up a joint venture , are exploring a stainless steel project with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes to 1 million tonnes under the proposed JV, according to a PTI report.

ONGC: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has completed State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has completed drilling its second geothermal well in Ladakh's Puga Valley , marking another step towards developing India's first pilot geothermal power plant.

Paint, tyre, aviation, OMCs: Amid rising crude oil prices, sectors like paints, tyres, aviation and oil marketing companies are likely to be in focus today. Higher crude oil prices do not bode well for companies from this sector as oil forms a major input cost for them.

IndiGo: DGCA has issued warnings to IndiGo flagging multiple non-compliances in handling of dangerous materials on a flight.

NTPC: State-run power giant's board has given its nod for a Rs 20,456.70-crore investment to fund 1,600 MW Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III in Chhattisgarh.

Antony Waste Management: Following a natural calamity at the landfill adjacent to the company's Waste-to-Energy plant, the company said its operations have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure while a structural and safety assessment of the site is carried out. Municipal waste collection and transportation services remain unaffected.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services is building a team of up to 8,900 forward-deployed engineers and hunting for AI acquisitions as it bets artificial ​intelligence will create new business rather than undermine outsourcing, two TCS executives ​told Reuters.