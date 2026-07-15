Stocks to Watch today: Groww, Ather Energy, Delhivery, IT stocks & more

Stocks to watch today: Tracking upbeat sentiment in Asian peers and a decline in crude oil prices from recent highs will likely help stock market bulls take control of Dalal Street. The Tracking upbeat sentiment in Asian peers and a decline in crude oil prices from recent highs will likely help stock market bulls take control of Dalal Street. The Gift Nifty futures as of 7.33 am were trading 30 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 24,044 on Wednesday, July 15.

A surprise slowdown in US inflation scaled back market expectations for interest rate hikes, boosting sentiments in emerging markets.

In Asian markets, the trend was positive as South Korea's KOSPI was trading higher by 6 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 1.15 per cent. In overnight trade, the Nasdaq rose 0.9 per cent and the S&P 500 climbed 0.4 per cent.

In terms of commodities, Brent crude futures hovered above $86 per barrel, after an over 12% rise this week ​on a flare-up in ​Middle East fighting. In positive news, US President Donald Trump scrapped a plan for a 20 per cent ​fee on shipping through Hormuz. That said, he reimposed the naval blockade of Iranian imports and threatened to attack power plants and bridges next week unless Iran resumes negotiations.

Stocks to watch today on Wednesday (July 15)

Earnings today: Groww, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, Union Bank, ICICI Lombard, HDB Financial, Angel One and MRPL are among key names slated to post their Groww, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, Union Bank, ICICI Lombard, HDB Financial, Angel One and MRPL are among key names slated to post their April-June quarter (Q1) results today

IT stocks: Indian IT stocks are likely to hog limelight following a selloff in US tech stocks overnight following IBM's weaker-than-expected outlook and concerns over slowing enterprise software spending.

J&K Bank: The lender proposes to divest 0.50% of the paid-up share capital of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company to MetLife International Holdings, LLC at a price of ₹117.20 per equity share, aggregating to ₹120.09 crore.

Hero Moto, Ather Energy: Hero MotoCorp announced that it will invest an additional up to ₹1,000 crore in Ather Energy, an associate company, via equity.

Jain Resource: The company's manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu caught fire, resulting in the death of one labour. The company is is in the process of evaluating the extent of damage or loss caused due to the fire.

Texmaco Rail: Kishor Kumar Rajgaria, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company due to personal reasons.

L&T Technology: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a 17.4 per cent rise in first-quarter profit to Rs 352 crore, while revenue grew 11.5 per cent to Rs 2,940 crore. Furthermore, the company has partnered with Anthropic to accelerate AI-led engineering. READ MORE L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a 17.4 per cent rise in first-quarter profit to Rs 352 crore, while revenue grew 11.5 per cent to Rs 2,940 crore. Furthermore, the company has partnered with Anthropic to accelerate AI-led engineering.

Easy Trip Planners: Online travel technology platform EaseMyTrip on Tuesday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Tourism, Government of Jharkhand.

Jubilant FoodWorks: India's leading quick-service restaurant chain operator has received a GST demand notice for Rs 46.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi reported a net profit growth of 18.2 per cent to ₹170.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.The operating revenue growth was flat at 2.8 per cent.

Shriram Finance: The company's board will consider fundraising via NCDs on July 24.

Delhivery: A wholly-owned subsidiary of Delhivery, namely Delhivery Financial Services Private Limited, has received the RBI's approval for grant of Certificate of Registration (CoR) as a Type IINBFC-ND.

Kirloskar Brothers: SPP Pumps, a wholly owned material subsidiary of the company, has secured a significant order from Saipem Offshore Construction SPA for supply of Vertical Pumps and Spares, aggregating to GBP 11.7 million.