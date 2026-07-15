Wednesday, July 15, 2026 | 07:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today: Groww, Ather Energy, Delhivery, IT stocks & more

Stocks to Watch today: Groww, Ather Energy, Delhivery, IT stocks & more

Stocks to watch today: Indian stock market was slated to open on a positive note. On stock-specific front, IT stocks will be in focus after IBM's weak outlook.

Stocks to watch today

Groww, Ather Energy, LTTS, Delhivery among top stocks to track today

Saloni Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch today: Tracking upbeat sentiment in Asian peers and a decline in crude oil prices from recent highs will likely help stock market bulls take control of Dalal Street. The Gift Nifty futures as of 7.33 am were trading 30 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 24,044  on Wednesday, July 15.
 
A surprise slowdown in US inflation scaled back market expectations for interest rate hikes, boosting sentiments in emerging markets.
 
In Asian markets, the trend was positive as South Korea's KOSPI was trading higher by 6 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 1.15 per cent. In overnight trade, the Nasdaq rose 0.9 per cent and the S&P 500 climbed 0.4 per cent. 
 
 
In terms of commodities, Brent crude futures hovered above $86 per barrel, after an over 12% rise this week ​on a flare-up in ​Middle East fighting. In positive news, US President Donald Trump scrapped a plan for a 20 per cent ​fee on shipping through Hormuz. That said, he reimposed the naval blockade of Iranian imports and threatened to attack power plants and bridges next week unless Iran resumes negotiations. 
 

Stocks to watch today on Wednesday (July 15)

 
Earnings today: Groww, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, Union Bank, ICICI Lombard, HDB Financial, Angel One and MRPL are among key names slated to post their April-June quarter (Q1) results today.

Also Read

Nifty outlook: NSE Nifty awaits directional breakout, say tech analysts.

Will Nifty test 23,800 or jump back to 24,500? Tech analysts decode charts

crude oil, oil

Oil prices rise as renewed US-Iran strikes fuel fears over energy supplies

rupee dollar

Rupee breaches 96/$; 10-year bond yield rises 6 bps on oil price surge

Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director, L&T Technology Services (LTTS)

LTTS Q1 profit rises 17.4% as mobility, sustainability biz drive growth

L&T Finance commercial paper fundraising, L&T Finance liabilities 2025, easing interest rates India, RBI liquidity measures 2025, Sachinn Joshi L&T Finance, short-term borrowing trends India, CP market India 2025, repo rate cut expectation India, L&T

Healthy asset growth, stronger return ratios seen for L&T Finance aheadpremium

 
IT stocks: Indian IT stocks are likely to hog limelight following a selloff in US tech stocks overnight following IBM's weaker-than-expected outlook and concerns over slowing enterprise software spending.
 
J&K Bank: The lender proposes to divest 0.50% of the paid-up share capital of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company to MetLife International Holdings, LLC at a price of ₹117.20 per equity share, aggregating to ₹120.09 crore.
 
Hero Moto, Ather Energy: Hero MotoCorp announced that it will invest an additional up to ₹1,000 crore in Ather Energy, an associate company, via equity.
 
Jain Resource: The company's manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu caught fire, resulting in the death of one labour. The company is is in the process of evaluating the extent of damage or loss caused due to the fire.
 
Texmaco Rail: Kishor Kumar Rajgaria, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company due to personal reasons.
 
L&T Technology: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a 17.4 per cent rise in first-quarter profit to Rs 352 crore, while revenue grew 11.5 per cent to Rs 2,940 crore. Furthermore, the company has partnered with Anthropic to accelerate AI-led engineering. READ MORE
 
Easy Trip Planners: Online travel technology platform EaseMyTrip on Tuesday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Tourism, Government of Jharkhand. 
 
Jubilant FoodWorks: India's leading quick-service restaurant chain operator has received a GST demand notice for Rs 46.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
 
Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi reported a net profit growth of 18.2 per cent to ₹170.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.The operating revenue growth was flat at 2.8 per cent.
 
Shriram Finance: The company's board will consider fundraising via NCDs on July 24.
 
Delhivery: A wholly-owned subsidiary of Delhivery, namely Delhivery Financial Services Private Limited, has received the RBI's approval  for grant of Certificate of Registration (CoR) as a Type IINBFC-ND.
 
Kirloskar Brothers: SPP Pumps, a wholly owned material subsidiary of the company, has secured a significant order from Saipem Offshore Construction SPA for supply of Vertical Pumps and Spares, aggregating to GBP 11.7 million.
 

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon shares gain 6.5% after Viatris sells its stake in a block deal

mutual fund

REIT-focused mutual funds on the anvil as dedicated indices make debutpremium

Banks

Bandhan Bank, RBL: Private bank stocks steal a march over PSU peers in FY27

IFSCA direct listing, GIFT City direct listing, equity shares listing, listing without IPO, direct listing framework, IFSCA consultation paper, GIFT City stock exchanges, International Financial Services Centres Authority, IFSCA Listing Regulations 2

IFSCA proposes direct listing at Gift City without a public offer

HCL Technologies

Cautious outlook for HCLTech despite strong deal pipeline, executionpremium

Topics : stocks to watch Stocks in focus IT stocks Indian stock market Markets Groww Q1 results Gift Nifty Crude Oil Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchClaude AI Pricing in IndiaiOS Public BetaSBI Fund Management IPOWelspun Corp Share PriceEPFO PF Transfer OptionWhat is AI SquattingUpcoming Q1 ResultsWipro Q1 Preview