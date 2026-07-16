Stocks to Watch Today: Jio Financial, Wipro, Paytm, HDFC Life & more

Stocks to watch: The Indian stock market faces conflicting signals as it gears up for a flat-to-positive opening on Thursday, July 16. Asian markets have faced a sharp sell-off amid concerns about technology share overvaluation and the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East. However, a soft US inflation reading drove Wall Street higher and the dollar lower overnight.

As of 7.40 am, Gift Nifty futures traded 22.50 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 24,064. At the same time, Japan's Nikkei was lower by 3 per cent and KOSPI by 7.8 per cent. However, Hang Seng gained over 1 per cent.

On Wall Street, Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed higher by 0.61 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively.

Crude oil prices continued to hold gains after a new wave of US strikes on Iranian ​military installations fuelled fears of renewed full-scale conflict and disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures climbed 0.4 per cent to $85.28 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.5 per cent to $80.02 a barrel in early trade today.

Stocks to watch today (Thursday, July 16)

Earnings Today: Wipro, Tech Mahindra , Jio Financial Services, BHEL, Polycab, ITC Hotels, CEAT, South Indian Bank, and Newgen Software are among the top companies slated to post their April-June quarter earnings today.

Paytm: The company's board will consider a bonus issue of shares for its shareholders along with Q1 results on Monday, July 20.

HDFC Life: Private insurer HDFC Life posted an 11.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in Private insurer HDFC Life posted an 11.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹611 crore . The investment income rose 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹16,653 crore during the quarter.

ICICI Lombard: The net profit of the largest private sector general insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, declined 46 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹403.17 crore in the The net profit of the largest private sector general insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, declined 46 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹403.17 crore in the April-June quarter

Powerica: The company has received a 100MW project from Solar Energy Corporation Limited (SECI) at a tariff rate of ₹3.85 per unit.

ACME Solar: The company's wholly-owned subsidiary has commissioned 110.336 MWh capacity of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project in Rajasthan. The commercial operation date (COD) for the same shall be July 17, 2026.

HDFC Bank: India's biggest private lender said that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the bank's part-time chairman for a period of three years with effect from July 15.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Sunil Ramgopal Agrawal as its chief financial officer (designate), the bank informed stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Tata Capital: The Tata group firm has raised $400 million through a 3.5-year senior unsecured Regulation S bond. The fixed-rate bond was priced at 107 basis points over the three-year US Treasury, tighter than the initial price guidance of 140 basis points.

Brigade Enterprises: Bengaluru-based realty developer said its board had approved raising about ₹1,500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.

Amara Raja: Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, announced the commissioning of its Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) at its Giga Corridor in Telangana.

Swiggy: The company's quick commerce platform Instamart announced a partnership with HPCL to deliver LPG cylinders.